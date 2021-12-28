The year 2021 has left good and bad moments for a Real Madrid that has managed to fight for the titles, but that in turn has not managed to lift any. We are going to see the most important moments of the club this year.
Real Madrid had a difficult start last season, however, they managed to overcome the situation and were about to win La Liga and qualify for the Champions League final. The white team managed to eliminate an entire Liverpool in the quarterfinals and again played in the semifinals, three years later.
The Frenchman returned to the Madrid bench to restore greatness to the club, and he did not disappoint. He managed to win La Liga in 2020, and was about to lift more titles last season. However, the harshness ended up taking its toll and he decided not to continue leading the team.
The Real Madrid captain dragged out his renewal too long and the club decided to withdraw the offer, prompting his forced departure to PSG. Both parties were very entrenched in their position, which
Everything indicated that at the end of the summer, PSG would yield and accept Real Madrid’s offer of 180 million for Mbappé. This deluded Madrid fans a lot and had them glued to the screen waiting for confirmation. However, the player did not arrive and everyone was disappointed.
Although the construction of the stadium has not yet been completed, Real Madrid has been able to return to its stadium, after almost two years playing in Valdebebas. With the return to the field, Madrid seems to have recovered part of its magic.
Real Madrid has started the season almost unstoppable, and the highest moment was with the 6 goals to 1 thrashing against a Mallorca that came from good results. The level of Vinicius and Benzema is much higher than that of the majority of La Liga players and it was seen in this match.
Real Madrid beat Barça in the middle of a fight for La Liga, something they had not achieved for a long time, and they became the main contender to win the championship last season, after Atlético.
A few weeks ago, Real Madrid beat Atlético and made visible the superiority of the whites this season against their rivals. The Cholo men had no choice.
The Brazilian has become a decisive player for the whites and to show of this, the goal that he scored against Sevilla in the final minutes this season. Vinicius scored a great goal overflowing several players and gave his team victory over one of the teams fighting for La Liga.
Real Madrid managed to reach the last day with options and did their homework by beating Villarreal, but since Atlético de Madrid won their game, they were left without the title, despite having made an almost flawless second round.
