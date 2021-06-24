It is not news that Major League Soccer increasingly exports more footballers to the Old Continent and it is not the exception that the players of the United States national team (USMNT) have benefited from the enormous projection they have generated.
In the following list we will name the 10 most recent US players since 2019 who have been traded from MLS to European clubs.
The 22-year-old multi-functional midfielder emerged from the basic forces of the New York Red Bulls, since the beginning of 2019 he left the American team to join the team owned by the same franchise, but in the Bundesliga, the RB LeipzigSince then he has become a regular and regular starter on the US national team.
The 21-year-old multi-functional defender emerged from the lower ranks of the Dallas fc beyond 2017, in mid-2018 he joined the Bayern Munich U-19 and since then he has been part of the institution, the last semester of the 2020/21 season was on loan with the Hoffenheim.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper was trained in several academies in the United States, one of them was the Philadelphia Union and, at an early age, he went to Freiburg from Germany.
He later returned to MLS with the Columbus Crew and was given to Pittsburgh of the Second Division, over time he was seen by Manchester City and was signed, then they loaned him to F. Düsseldorf for a year and since the summer of 2020 he is the substitute in the goal of the cityzens.
The versatile 21-year-old North American midfielder went through several academies in the United States, one of the precursors of his talent was the DC United, between 2015 and 2019 he was in the ranks of several clubs, until finally the Sint-Truidense VV from Belgium asked for a loan with an option to buy in 2019 and since then he has remained with the Belgian club.
The American right-back is 23 years old, from the Dallas fc In the summer of 2020 he signed until June 2025 with the Boavista from Portugal, he has a great projection and is already in the sights of the giants of Europe, he is on the right track so that later he could take a step forward in his career.
The left interior multifunctional is just 20 years old, he emerged from the quarry of the Philadelphia Union and from the beginning of 2021 it became part of the RB Salburg from Austria.
In his first semester with the Austrian club he has already become a regular fixture, he has even played international competitions such as the Europa League.
The right back was formed in the New York City FC since 2018 and at the beginning of 2021 he was signed by the Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga with 18 years just turned. At the moment he has not made his debut in the First Division yet, but he has a great future waiting for him.
The 22-year-old central defender had a great career in the lower divisions, coming from the Philadelphia Union was booked by him Genk from Belgium at the beginning of 2021 until June 2025 and in his first semester he has had his first minutes on the field of play.
The multifunctional right-back was signed by the AS Roma with just 19 years of age, coming from Dallas fc he arrived on loan in the last half of the 2020/21 season and later the signing was activated until the summer of 2025. In Italy he already played his first games with the Roman team.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is part of the New York Red Bulls, the player was signed by the RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga, but the German club kept him on loan to the American team, it is expected that by early 2022 he will join the ranks of the Teutonic team.
