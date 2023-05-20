uA season without trophy at Juve always leads to the need for assessments. Especially a season like this match with clear ambitions, daughters of resources superior to the Italian competition and a good part of the European competition to which it has had to give way. An analysis which, without going into the specifics of individual matches and individual plays, which would widen the field dramatically, focuses on a rosary – representative and probably not exhaustive – of the themes that marked the season.