The 10 Liga MX signings that arrived without much noise and ended up in great figures

In recent seasons there have been signings in Mexican soccer that have attracted attention, and not at first instance, but as the games go by.
And it is that some clubs have hired unknown footballers, but thanks to what was shown on the pitch, they have earned the affection of the fans and have become figures.
Here we present who it is.
German Berterame (Atletico San Luis)
the attacker German Berterame arrived in Mexico in 2019 with the St. Louis Athletic from the Board of Argentina.
Little and nothing was said about him, although upon his arrival with the Tuneros the goals began to arrive and in the 2021 Apertura he was the scoring champion.
Due to his lethality in front, in 2022 Rayados de Monterrey threw the house out the window and paid 4.50 million dollars for his services. In 27 games he has 9 goals and 4 assists.
Valber Huerta (Toluca)
In recent years, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca team has suffered seriously when it comes to defense.
However, in 2022 the scarlets closed the signing of the defender Valber Huertaa Chilean player with few reflectors who has won the affection of the fans for his solidity in the lower part of the field.
Joaquin Montecinos (Tijuana)
In 2022 the player Joaquin Montecinos He was hired by Xolos de Tijuana. With few reflectors, he debuted in Mexican soccer and immediately left a good taste among the team’s audience.
Among what has attracted the most attention is his speed with the ball and the refined technique he possesses. Unfortunately, the injuries do not end up leaving him alone.
Carlos Rotondi (Blue Cross)
Another of the elements that came as a true stranger to Mexican soccer is Carlos Rotondi.
In 2022 the midfielder signed with Cruz Azul from the Defense and Justice of Argentina. He began to have minutes in the team and immediately adapted to the demands of the coach and the height of the capital. Today he is one of those who shows the most claw in each game.
Richard Sanchez (America)
Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez He joins the list as one of the lesser-known players who came to Mexican soccer to be a prominent element.
In 2020, the Águilas del América opted for his services after having played football in his country with Olimpia.
Today he is the undisputed starter in the American team and already has 128 games, 12 goals and 20 assists.
Dario Lezcano (FC Juarez)
what to say about Dario Lezcano? Undoubtedly, one of the most lethal forwards that have come to Mexican soccer in recent years.
In 2019 he signed with Juárez and was unknown, this despite having been a member of Europe. In 80 games he scored 33 goals and won the affection of the Bravos public for his developed scoring nose.
However, the injuries did not end up leaving him alone, and after not reaching an agreement with the border directive for contract renewal, he signed with Colo Colo.
Higor Meritao (Pumas UNAM)
In 2021, the Pumas team opted for the services of the Brazilian midfielder Higor Meritao. A player that very few or no one knew about, however, with his work on the pitch he earned the trust of the respectable and today he is the undisputed starter with the cats.
He was rescued from the second division of Brazilian soccer.
Antony Silva (Puebla)
With the departure of goalkeeper Nicolas Vikonis from the Puebla team, a goalkeeper with moderate credentials and unknown in Aztec soccer came to the team Anthony Silva.
Thanks to his performances, he immediately made us forget what was done by the Uruguayan. A penalty saver and with good reflexes under the three sticks, he is the figure of the La Franja squad.
John Murillo (Atletico San Luis)
One of the figures of the Atlético San Luis team is the striker John Murillo. In 2022 the Venezuelan ‘sprinter’ arrived as a true stranger to Mexican soccer.
Little was said about his time in the Old Continent through the leagues of Portugal and Turkey. Although from his first games in the MX League he was noticed and currently has 44 games and 5 goals.
Diogo de Oliveira (Pumas UNAM)
Two years ago Diogo de Oliveira He was unknown in Mexican soccer. Pumas managers discovered him playing in the modest Plaza Colonia in Uruguay where he made his debut in 2020.
At that time, its value in the leg market was 500 thousand dollars, and from what has been shown so far in Liga MX, its value increased to 1.20 million dollars.
With the university students he has 59 games, 12 goals and 4 assists. He is a footballer with little technique but with grit and heart.
