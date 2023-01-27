Saturday, January 28, 2023
The 10 Liga MX footballers who still have a chance to leave their team in the transfer market

January 27, 2023
in Sports
The winter transfer market is just a few hours away from closing and as is customary in the last few hours, the latest panic signings of several clubs could take place, in this way, even many footballers could make their departure to other clubs before the market closes. .

In this way, in the following list I share with you the Mexican soccer players who still have intentions of leaving their current club and signing with another team.

michael estrada

Michael Estrada/Jam Media/Getty Images

The Ecuadorian attacker is one of the players who could leave the Machine if the board manages to finalize the signing of Radamel Falcao. So it would not be taken into account in the team due to NFM quotas and it would be released.

Ivan Morales

Ivan Morales / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

The youthful Chilean attacker is one of the NFMs that would be contemplated to let the celestial team leave in the event that the Machine gets the signing of Radamel Falcao. The player is practically erased from the squad and is not trusted by the coaching staff.

Roger Martinez

Roger Martinez/Hector Vivas/GettyImages

The Colombian striker would be sought again by Boca Juniors and the xeneize team would launch an offer to take over his services before the winter market closes.

Federico Vinas

Federico Vinas / Jam Media/GettyImages

Despite the fact that América and Pachuca did not reach an agreement for the Uruguayan attacker, they could see one last offer in case Pachuca does not get another striker.

Although it would also have other interested parties from Major League Soccer and the Old Continent of Belgian soccer.

Jorge Mere

Jorge Meré / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

The Spanish defender does not enter into the plans of the Eagles and they seek accommodation for him abroad, after they could not even fit in Mazatlán. The player could return to his country.

Louis Chavez

Luis Chavez / Jam Media/GettyImages

The midfielder did not want to sign for Monterrey due to his aspirations to go only to European football, his value to sign with a European club is much more accessible to teams in Europe.

Miguel Tapias

Miguel Tapias/Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages

The young defender of the Tuzos has a pre-agreement with the Minnesota United to join the team in the summer, however, the player would seek an agreement to leave in this market.

Santiago Ormeno

Santiago Ormeño/Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

A few weeks ago ormeno was designated to leave the Sacred Flock and although his departure would have been canceled, after the injury of Alexis VegaIt seems that they did not press his departure.

Idekel Dominguez, Facundo Waller

Idekel Dominguez/Refugio Ruiz/GettyImages

The youth side of the athletic team is in the interest of Club América to reinforce the right side and is one of the options for before the market closes.

jamie gomez

Jaime Gomez / Leopoldo Smith/GettyImages

It is another option to reinforce the right wing of the Azulcrema team, the Bravos de Juárez player is 29 years old and could generate competition for the youth emilio lara.


