The 10 Liga MX footballers who still have a chance to leave their team in the transfer market

The winter transfer market is just a few hours away from closing and as is customary in the last few hours, the latest panic signings of several clubs could take place, in this way, even many footballers could make their departure to other clubs before the market closes. .
In this way, in the following list I share with you the Mexican soccer players who still have intentions of leaving their current club and signing with another team.
The Ecuadorian attacker is one of the players who could leave the Machine if the board manages to finalize the signing of Radamel Falcao. So it would not be taken into account in the team due to NFM quotas and it would be released.
The youthful Chilean attacker is one of the NFMs that would be contemplated to let the celestial team leave in the event that the Machine gets the signing of Radamel Falcao. The player is practically erased from the squad and is not trusted by the coaching staff.
The Colombian striker would be sought again by Boca Juniors and the xeneize team would launch an offer to take over his services before the winter market closes.
Despite the fact that América and Pachuca did not reach an agreement for the Uruguayan attacker, they could see one last offer in case Pachuca does not get another striker.
Although it would also have other interested parties from Major League Soccer and the Old Continent of Belgian soccer.
The Spanish defender does not enter into the plans of the Eagles and they seek accommodation for him abroad, after they could not even fit in Mazatlán. The player could return to his country.
The midfielder did not want to sign for Monterrey due to his aspirations to go only to European football, his value to sign with a European club is much more accessible to teams in Europe.
The young defender of the Tuzos has a pre-agreement with the Minnesota United to join the team in the summer, however, the player would seek an agreement to leave in this market.
A few weeks ago ormeno was designated to leave the Sacred Flock and although his departure would have been canceled, after the injury of Alexis VegaIt seems that they did not press his departure.
The youth side of the athletic team is in the interest of Club América to reinforce the right side and is one of the options for before the market closes.
It is another option to reinforce the right wing of the Azulcrema team, the Bravos de Juárez player is 29 years old and could generate competition for the youth emilio lara.
