Liga MX has several high-level soccer players who could have a career in European soccer. Below we share a list with the players who have stood out in Mexican soccer and who, both due to their age and current performance, could have an opportunity to emigrate to the Old Continent.
The naturalized Mexican Colombian striker has spent his entire professional career in Liga MX. Julián Quiñones' time in Liga MX has been more than outstanding and at 26 years old he would still have opportunities to play in Europe. Will America let one of its greatest figures leave in the short term?
Araujo has had an interesting journey in Liga MX. He has stood out with both Puebla and Toluca and has earned a place in the Uruguayan team. The Uruguayan full-back/winger is 23 years old and has a very bright future. It seems like he has his days numbered with the Red Devils.
'Chiquito' has earned a place as a starter in both Pachuca and the Mexican National Team. Sánchez, 24, has been suggested as a possible reinforcement for Toulouse or Feyenoord, however, his signing has not materialized.
'Maguito' could be experiencing his last games with Club América. According to some reports, Real Betis, among other European teams, are interested in signing the 26-year-old Spanish midfielder.
The Uruguayan/Spanish full-back has had a tremendous campaign with Atlético de San Luis and it seems that sooner or later he will try his luck again in European football, in which he played for Zaragoza and Atlético de Madrid.
Without a doubt, Sebastián Córdova is one of the most talented players in the entire Liga MX. The 26-year-old midfielder has had an outstanding time with Tigres. He has the ability to play in the Old Continent, but time can work against him. He has to emigrate as soon as possible.
Some recent reports indicated that the Chivas de Guadalajara footballer is on the radar of European clubs. 'Nene' Beltrán is coming off a good campaign with the Sacred Flock on an individual level. Will he be able to make the jump to Europe next year?
'Toro' Guzmán is one of the most promising elements of Mexican soccer. The young defender has already been on the agenda of European clubs in previous transfer markets. The only question that remains is whether Monterrey is willing to sell it.
Orozco Chiquete is one of the most promising youth players of Chivas de Guadalajara. He can play as a center back or left back. At 21 years old he has become the head of the Sacred Flock and his ceiling seems very high.
Marcel Ruiz, 23 years old, has had significant growth with Toluca and has earned some calls with the Mexican National Team. There are several Liga MX teams interested in hiring him, but the player's priority is to emigrate to the Old Continent as soon as possible.
