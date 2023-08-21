More than cruise ships they are floating cities with bars and restaurants (often open 24 hours a day), shopping centers and gardens, Disneyland-level attractions for young and old, swimming pools and theaters (indoor and outdoor), areas for practicing the most diverse: from minigolf to climbing, from skating to surfing thanks to wind simulators. All with thousands of cabins, spread over 16, 17, 18, 19 decks: feasible considering that the top ten cruise ships in the world they are at least 340 meters long (therefore like three regular football fields in a row), 60 wide and 70 high. We are talking about giants that sail at 20-22 knots thanks to diesel engines, with the hybrid and the LNG solution (natural gas) which begin to spread, for economic and environmental reasons. They impress with the number of people who can get on board, including guests and crew members: 8,000-9,000, like a small town. The funniest aspect of our ranking is that in a few months it could change due to the arrival of new units. Never before has the sector been lively with Royal Caribbean Group leading the dances as evidenced by the ranking: 42 ships in service under five different brands and a 25.6% share of the world market. And it will easily rise again in the next year with the entry into service of the new jewel, which is undergoing sea trials after the launch: Icon of the Seas (in the photo), 365 meters long, 70 wide and 80 meters high. Tonnage of 250,800 tons and LNG engines. It will have seven pools, including the first infinity pool suspended in the sea, six record-breaking waterslides and a three-story family suite. We will arrive, with a full ship, at the record of 10 thousand people on board: 7,600 passengers and 2,300 employees.

