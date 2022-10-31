Israel prepares to attend this Tuesday to the polls by fifth time in less than four years, other elections that seem doomed to perpetuate political paralysis suffered by the country since 2019, although the boom in extreme right, the low Arab participation or the discredit of the left can change the equation in its fragmented electoral system.

Here the ten keys of the electoral appointment:

1. Election fatigue

Israelis go to vote for the fifth time since 2019, with apathy and little expectation that the new electoral date will serve to get the country out of its political blockade.

Although participation has remained stable in the four previous elections, between 71% and 67.4% in the last ones in March 2021. Analysts do not agree on whether electoral fatigue and lack of clear majorities that cast the polls will or will not encourage the 6.78 million Israelis summoned to the polls to vote.

2. Netanyahu yes or no

Again, the main dilemma in these elections is “Bibi yes or Bibi no”. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel’s longest-serving head of government nicknamed Bibi) remains Israel’s most controversial and popular figure.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, who is on the tightrope of power in his country. Photo: EFE/EPA/YONATAN SINDEL

His possible return to power, while he has three open cases for corruption, divides the country. The polls consolidate his party, Likud, as the most voted party with some 30 or 31 seats, but the right-wing religious bloc that supports him (the extreme right of Religious Zionism and the ultra-Orthodox) would remain at the gates of a majority with 60 deputies in a 120-seat Knesset (Israeli Parliament).

3. Rise of the far right

The revelation of these elections is the coalition known as Religious Zionism, leaning towards the most extreme right with openly racist, anti-Arab and homophobic positions.

It was a marginal trend a few years ago, but the polls now give him between 14 and 15 seats, his best result in history that makes him the key to Netanyahu’s return to power.

Its voter base is mostly among settlers, advocates of full annexation of the Palestinian territories, and the Mizrahi Jewish community (from the Middle East and North Africa), traditionally marginalized in Israel.

His number two, the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, is the figure that rises the most, a magnet to attract young voters to his party, which defends the deportation of “disloyal” Arabs, although a few years ago directly He was talking about killing them.

4. Arab Participation

Although an Arab party, the Islamist Raam, was part of an Israeli Executive for the first time, the so-called ‘Government of change’ that in June 2021 ousted Netanyahu, a large part of the Arab community (21% of the population and 15% of Israel’s voters) sees it as a failed experiment, which has not solved its endemic problems, such as lack of access to infrastructure, marginality or organized crime.

The polls predict a minimal participation of this community, something that could condemn the Arab parties (Raam and the Hadash-Taal coalition) to fall below the threshold of 3.25% of votes or 4 seats necessary to enter the Knesset.

The polls give both formations the minimum of 4 deputies, bordering on the limit, which they could not exceed if the turnout is low.

5. The left brushing the threshold

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid. Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

On the verge of the threshold are also the left-wing formations, the Labor Party and Meretz, whose seats are between 6 and 4 depending on the survey. The result would be the worst in history for the Israeli left, particularly Labor, which was the dominant force in the country from its founding in 1948 and for much of its history.

The four polls published last Friday, the last ones before the elections, consolidated five seats for each formation, but in the previous weeks they remained at four, at the limit of the threshold of 3.25% of the votes and complicating the options of governing of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, led by the current acting prime minister, Yair Lapid.

6. Lapid climb

The current head of government and leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, is the candidate who has risen the most in recent weeks, reaching up to 27 seats in some polls, and ensuring a minimum of 24 in all.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his successor in office, Yair Lapid. Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

It is his best result, well above the 17 deputies of the last legislature and the 19 that the first polls gave him after the elections were called in June. However, his rise comes at the expense of his partners on the left, and not on the rival side, so those votes would stay within the anti-Netanyahu bloc he leads (an amalgamation of right-wing and center-right parties), which fails to add more than 56 seats.

The votes he scrapes to the left may lead Labor or Meretz to stay out of the Knesset, indirectly lifting Netanyahu to power.

7. The Unlikely Option

Given the difficulties that both Netanyahu and Lapid will have in forming a government, there is an unlikely third way. And it is that the current Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, at the head of the center-right National Unity formation that is part of the anti-Netanyahu bloc, manages to attract the ultra-Orthodox to an alternative government, with him as prime minister and not Lapid.

In this way, they would not need the support of Raam’s Islamists, which caused quite a few tensions for the ‘Government of change’. Still, it is unlikely that the Haredis will agree with the left or with the secular far-right (and highly critical of the ultra-Orthodox) Avigdor Liberman, also part of the bloc that opposes Netanyahu.

8. Cost of living

The high cost of living has dominated much of the electoral debate in Israel, which according to recent analyzes ranks as the seventh most expensive country in the world and the second in the real estate market.

Access to housing, which has become more expensive by 18% so far this year, is the main concern of young people.

According to the Israeli Democracy Institute (IDI), 44% of Israelis will base their vote on the economic program of the parties to reverse this situation, compared to 24% who will decide based on the personality of the candidates, a shift from previous elections.

9. Violence in the occupied West Bank

A Palestinian confronts an Israeli soldier in protests over the possible annexation of parts of the West Bank.

The campaign has run parallel to a sharp spike in violence with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where a new militia, the Lions’ Den, has even been born. It is the most violent year in the area since 2015, with 136 Palestinians killed and 23 Israelis, 16 of them civilians.

This climate of tension, with the issue of security once again present in the debate, may further boost the extreme right, in favor of a “heavy hand” against the Palestinians.

10. New elections?

With this scenario, the option that no one can form a government and the country is forced to hold another election, the sixth in four years, is more than likely. In that case, according to electoral times, they should be convened in May 2023.

Another IDI poll shows that only half of Israelis plan to repeat their March 2021 vote on Tuesday, which, together with the margin of error in the polls, opens up an unpredictable picture.

