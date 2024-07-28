Women’s football has seen exponential growth in popularity and financial support in recent years. This boom has allowed several players to become prominent figures both on and off the pitch, commanding impressive salaries and sponsorship deals. Here we present the ten highest-paid female football players in the world.
Spain’s Alexia Putellas is currently the highest-paid female footballer in the world. According to the website Wage Indicator, she earns a salary of $716,151, which is around €658,600 a year, from FC Barcelona. The two-time winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or is a key figure for both her club and the Spanish national team.
Chelsea’s Australian striker Sam Kerr is paid around $526,900, or roughly €484,000, per season, according to FourFourTwo. She is the star player not only for Chelsea but also for the Australian national team, known for her goalscoring ability and her impact on the pitch.
English player Keira Walsh, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, leads the list with an annual salary of $505,420, around 465,000 euros, according to the Olympic website. Walsh is one of the most media-friendly footballers, with the highest income from advertising, which increases her football salary.
Alex Morgan, one of the most famous footballers in the world, earns an annual salary of 473,831 dollars (about 439,000 euros) with the San Diego Wave. The American has been recognized by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on two occasions.
Julie Ertz, the American midfielder, earns around 453,614 dollars, 417,000 euros per year. Although she has now put her career on hold, her achievements include two World Cups and more than 100 caps for the United States national team.
Olympique Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg is the sixth highest-paid player on the list, earning $448,560 (around 412,000 euros), according to FourFourTwo. Hegerberg has an impressive scoring record of 169 goals in 151 games for Lyon.
Brazilian Marta, one of the most important legends of women’s football, earns $434,661, or around 400,000 euros, at Orlando Pride of the NWSL. Marta is known for her six Player of the Year titles and her record number of goals in a World Cup (17).
Another Lyon player, Amandine Henry, is paid around $405,018, or around €372,000. Henry has been nominated for UEFA Women’s Player of the Year three times and is a key figure in Lyon’s midfield.
Lyon’s Wendie Renard is the ninth highest paid player on $402,453 a year, or just over €370,000, according to 888 Sport. The Frenchwoman is one of her country’s legends, with an impressive career at Lyon that includes 14 league titles and eight European Cups.
Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair is paid $390,133, or just over €361,000, according to Goal.com. Sinclair is one of the greatest forwards in women’s football history, with nearly 200 goals and five World Cups to her name.
