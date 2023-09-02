EA Sport FC 24 is just around the corner and we already know the average number of its players who are present in this edition of the video game. Go to the end to meet the best, there are some other surprises. And you, are you a gamer?
The Bayern forward would improve his rating by one point (90) after a good season. While it may still not perform well in EA Sports FC 24, we can never rule out that it will suit the gameplay changes and we’re in for a surprise.
The current Ballon d’Or left the club of his life in search of a new adventure. The drop in his level compared to last season would only cost him one rating point (90), making him the player with the highest average in this division, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mohamed Salah would maintain his 90 average after a season in which he has recovered part of the level that is remembered. Thus, he would remain the top-rated right winger in the Premier League and one of the best left-footers in the entire game. Be careful because he could end up in Arabia along with Benzema.
We meet the first, and not the only, goalkeeper in the top 10. This would be Alisson, the Liverpool goalkeeper, who in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team had an average of 89 and would receive a 1-point upgrade after a year in which his team has achieved win the English Super Cup.
For many years, his anger with Cristiano Ronaldo for being the footballer with the highest rating was the reason for fights and discussions. However, the transfer of the two to the minor leagues has had an impact on the average, although Messi would not feel as bad as the Portuguese.
At number 5 we have the goalkeeper with the highest rating in the game. Courtois would reach this position after yet another season offering a spectacular level in the absence of lifting an important trophy with Real Madrid.
We went from the player with the highest average for the white club to the player with the highest average for FC Barcelona. We are talking about Lewandowski, the Polish striker who, after making his debut this year in LaLiga, would maintain his 91 rating for another year.
The player who occupies the third box of the podium is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder has closed a magical year with Manchester City that would serve him to continue with his 91 average for another Ultimate Team, but it has not been enough to reach 92.
It will probably be the best game player but he will be tied in his middle with Haaland, who has just received the award for the best player in Europe. This could be the first episode of a battle that would simulate that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.
Haalad is going to be the image of the game, and that gives a small clue that he may be ahead of others. However, he places him with the same rating as Mbappé, so this year we may find ourselves with a technical tie.
