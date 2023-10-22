Soccer in Major League Soccer (MLS) is reaching new heights, attracting some of the sport’s biggest stars to the United States. In addition to their talent on the field, these players also enjoy impressive salaries. Below, we present the 10 highest-paid players in MLS, their respective clubs and a brief analysis of their performance.
10- Carlos Vela (4,136 million euros) – Los Angeles FC
Carlos Vela, a legend at Los Angeles FC, continues to be a reference in the league. His ability to score and assist makes him an invaluable asset.
9- Christian Benteke (4,136 million euros) – DC United
Benteke brings power and scoring ability to DC United. His presence in the area and ability to finish with a header are essential.
8- Josef Martínez (4,136 million euros) – Inter Miami
The charismatic Josef Martínez is a constant threat on Inter Miami’s attacking front. His speed and sharpness in the box make him an elite striker.
7- Douglas Costa (4.25 million euros) – LA Galaxy
Costa brings a dose of creativity to the LA Galaxy. His speed and dribbling ability are a delight for fans.
For more MLS news
6- Héctor Herrera (4.9 million euros) – Houston Dynamo
Héctor Herrera brings experience and leadership to the Houston Dynamo midfield. His versatility and vision are crucial assets.
5- Federico Bernardeschi (5.9 million euros) – Toronto FC
Bernardeschi has quickly adapted to MLS with Toronto FC. His quality dribbling and defensive skills make him a complete player.
4- Chicharito Hernández (7 million euros) – LA Galaxy
Chicharito Hernández, a charismatic figure, has revitalized his career at the LA Galaxy. His scoring instincts and leadership abilities are invaluable.
3- Xherdan Shaqiri (7.7 million euros) – Chicago Fire
Shaqiri has raised the level of Chicago Fire. His creativity in midfield and ability to shoot from distance are highlights.
2- Lorenzo Insigne (14.4 million euros) – Toronto FC
Insigne’s arrival at Toronto FC was a big blow. His dribbling skills and ability to score from any position make him a star.
1- Leo Messi (19.27 million euros) – Inter Miami
The incorporation of Messi to Inter Miami was an earthquake in the world of football. His genius and ability to change the game make him the highest paid player in MLS.
#highestpaid #players #MLS #Busquets #Jordi #Alba #list