The 10 highest paid footballers in the world, after the signing of Cristiano by Al-Nassr

Money is always an important factor in the life and career of a footballer. All the footballers who reach the highest categories with their clubs want a million-dollar contract that ensures the comfort and happiness of their stay during the time stipulated in their contract. As of today, there is a list of stratospheric contracts where world-class footballers earn hundreds of millions of euros a year and that is only an estimate. Next, we will review the list of 10 highest paid soccer players todaysince the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi club, Al Nassr.
One of the most interesting transfers of the year will surely be that of Cristiano Ronaldo for the Saudi club Al Nassr. The contract that ‘El Bicho’ got at the Arab club is impressive. The amount that he will enter annually could reach and even exceed 200 million euros.
The young attacker from France, who showed that he is worth what he is worth, is another of those who enjoys a multi-million dollar contract. Mbappé could enter up to more than 110 million euros with PSG. He recently renewed with the Parisian team and it was there that he agreed to his millionaire income.
Another of the names that could not be missing from this list is definitely Lionel Messi. The recent world champion, he also managed to seal a very important contractual agreement with PSG. Leo, he could enter a little more than 65 million euros for each year.
PSG is always in charge of taking care of its top stars and the Brazilian Neymar obviously could not be missing from this list. Neymar, would enter up to 55 million euros for each year with the Parisian team.
Mohamed Salah is another of the privileged few to take place on this list. The Egyptian could enter up to 35 million euros with Liverpool of England.
When we talk about Haaland, we talk about one of the best players today, who apparently has no limits in his game and his goals. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is in charge of taking good care of him and enjoys a million-dollar contract that amounts to 33 million euros per year.
Despite the complex situation with the salary mass, Barça managed to manage and include the Pole Robert Lewandowski in its list of players with the best salary. The scorer would earn up to 26 million euros per year.
The Belgian Eden Hazard is another of those who enjoys a million-dollar contract with Real Madrid. Even though his football productions are of very low quality, the former Chelsea could earn up to 25 million euros per year.
A legend, a world champion; Don Andres Iniesta. The former Barça player lives in Japan and enjoys a fairly juicy contract that could mean up to 23 million euros in income per year.
Last but not least another Belgian on this list and that is Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City midfielder is very important to his club. He also enjoys a juicy contract that will very possibly soon be renewed and increased.
