The United States is a country that is characterized by always aiming towards excellence, and sports have been no exception. The NFL, NBA and MLB are clear examples of how they have taken the game to the next level, turning it into an industry with millions of subscribers around the world.
Until a few years ago, soccer did not seem to arouse great passion among Americans. However, by having a significant number of Latin American fans, who have been called to football since they were born, they saw that there was a very large area of opportunity, and boy have they exploited it.
The MLS It has managed to generate, in record time, the roots that many other countries have not been able to achieve, even though its inhabitants have breakfast, lunch, lunch, snacks and dinner of football. The formula? Sign world stars, taking advantage of their great infrastructure and tremendous quality of life.
The fact that a player like Lionel Messi, recent world champion with the Argentine National Team, has decided to sign for a club like the Inter Miamimarked a new era in the hiring of other franchises, which lost the fear of aiming for the highest and aspire, not only to sell shirts, but to compete head-to-head with rivals in the area.
In a matter of months, Lionel Messi managed to lead Inter Miami to its first official title, after winning the Leagues Cup. Now they are going for the two-time championship in this competition and even dream of playing in a club World Cup.
None of this would have been possible, of course, if these franchises did not have significant economic power. The figures they put on the table to sign the best players in the world are simply stratospheric.
He plays for Nashville and is worth $2,900,000. He thus ranks as the tenth most expensive player in the MLS in 2024.
The current Toronto FC footballer is worth $3,125,000. He is the ninth most expensive player in MLS in 2024.
Eighth on the list is Teemu Pukki and he plays for Minnesota United. His value is $3,200,000.
Carles Gil plays for NE Revolution and is currently the seventh most expensive player in MLS. His value is $3,250,000.
The Argentine soccer player plays for Austin FC. He is worth $3,800,000 and he is currently the sixth most expensive footballer in MLS.
Christian Benteke plays for DC United. He is worth $4,250,000 and he is currently the fifth highest paid player in MLS.
The Mexican midfielder currently plays for the Houston Dynamo. His value is $4,750,000. He is the fourth most expensive player in MLS in 2024.
Xherdan Shaqiri plays for the Chicago Fire, is worth 7,350,000 and is currently the third most expensive footballer in MLS.
Lorenzo Insigne plays for Toronto FC, is worth $7,500,000 and is the second most expensive player in MLS in 2024.
The Argentine star currently plays for Inter Miami. His value is 12,000,000 and he is the most expensive player in the MLS in 2024, far breaking the expectations that were held year after year in the market.
