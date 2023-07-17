The role of coach has been gaining importance as football has grown, and in a time where tactics are so important in the world of football, having a good conductor is essential if you want to aspire to win titles or fight for important things.
With this importance that coaches have taken on, their salaries and costs have also risen, and Here we leave you the 10 highest paid coaches in the world:
The Catalan coach of Manchester City earns 23 million per season from the citizen team, a team with which he is going for his eighth season after achieving a historic treble and which leaves them as rivals to beat in everything.
After a rather discreet stint in Great Britain, the now coach has moved to second place in the ranking of highest-paid coaches after his move to Saudi Al-Ettifaq, which will pay him 17.7 million euros.
El Cholo has already become another symbol of Atlético de Madrid after 12 seasons with the team, and occupies the last step of the podium on this list. The Argentine earns 15 million euros a year.
The German coach, signed by Bayern halfway through last season, managed to win the Bundesliga in his last breath and hopes to confirm the success of his signing this season. His contract ensures an income of 12 million euros per year.
The Argentine returns to the Premier League with a rather interesting project. 11.5 million euros were reason enough for Pochettino’s ‘ok’ to Chelsea, who seeks to turn around a terrible 2022/23.
Thanks to him, Liverpool has once again been seen fighting for all competitions and being a feared club throughout Europe. Club and coach form a symbiosis that has borne great fruit for the ‘reds’, now forced to rebuild after the bad season. The German pockets 10.5 million annually.
His arrival at Manchester United has not been entirely easy, but in just one season with the club he has shown that the squad has the quality to fight for important things. The Dutchman earns 10.5 million euros a year since his arrival in the Premier League.
If it weren’t for the sporting sanctions that Juventus has suffered this year, his team would have been second classified in Serie A and would play in the Champions League. Now, Allegri continues to trust the club to lift this situation, and it does so at a rate of 9 million euros per year.
The Asturian, without a team since he was dismissed from his position as Spanish coach after the World Cup in Qatar, signed a two-year contract with PSG at a somewhat difficult time for the Parisian team. The former Barça coach will have a record of 8 million a year.
After winning the Conference League, Mourinho was on the brink of winning the Europa League one season later and has squeezed the full potential of his squad, proving to still be an elite coach. The Portuguese is happy in Rome, and earns 7 million euros per season.
