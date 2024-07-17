interested in improving your health? You should know that Harvard experts, these 10 habits will help you achieve it And the best thing is that you can put them into practice immediately, since they do not represent drastic changes in your routine. This? You should know that according to And the best thing is that you can put them into practice immediately, since they do not represent drastic changes in your routine.

According to recent information from the Harvard University, there are small daily steps to improve your health. These are:

Do a morning stretch: According to experts, stretching before getting out of bed wakes up the body, improves circulation and promotes relaxation, which helps you start your day better. Stay hydrated: Hydration aids digestion, improves brain performance and increases energy, among other health benefits. Floss: Harvard experts say good oral health includes daily flossing. Apply sunscreen: This is the best defense against skin-damaging rays. After washing your face in the morning, apply a facial moisturizer that contains sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Eat nuts and seeds: Opt for snacks with unsalted nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts and peanuts. Take short naps: Having this healthy afternoon habit can recharge a tired body and improve cognitive function. Stay active: If your job is very sedentary, take breaks where you can stretch, do some squats, or even dance for a few minutes. Breathe consciously: Taking long, deep breaths throughout the day helps activate the brain and keep it active. Have a hobby: Hobbies are good for your health and overall mood. Maintain ties of friendship: Social interactions can prevent loneliness and protect against depression and cognitive decline.

