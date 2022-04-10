With the scarlets he has earned ownership by hand. At 21 years of age, he has a long way to go to succeed.

At 21 years of age, the defender is one of the prospects to shine in the near future.

Like his other teammates already mentioned, he is 21 years old, he is fast, skilled and thanks to his height, he fights every ball through the air. Without a doubt, he is one of the key pieces of the Atlas.

A dedicated, fast and solid footballer is the one who has taken the baton, winning ownership over experienced elements.

For this contest, one of his promises, Kevin Alvarezhas taken ownership and is already one of the essentials of the helmsman Jorge Almada.

It is expected that in the next leg market he will be one of the so-called ‘big fish’ in the signing of Mexican legs.

The striker has a developed eye for goalscoring, and at 22 years of age, he has already played a total of 76 games for the red and blacks, scoring 5 goals.

The 18-year-old player plays in the lower ranks of the club, where he is one of the most outstanding.

For this tournament he was discovered by coach Marcelo Michel Leaño and has played 7 professional games.

Since his debut in this tournament he showed that he was ‘hungry’ to excel.

At only 17 years of age, he has become the undisputed starter for the Rayos, and it is expected that in a short time he will grow up in Aztec football.