In recent months, Mexican soccer has seen the birth of various national players who have dazzled with their talent.
Youth squads from respective squads who will seek to continue giving something to talk about for the good, so that in this way they can become clear references of Aztec football.
This time in 90min we introduce you to the 10 great promises of Liga MX. Real gamers!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
One of the most interesting Mexican prospects is the defender Haret Ortega. The defender of the Red Devils of Toluca left the ranks of the AmericaHowever, given the lack of minutes, he decided to try new airs.
With the scarlets he has earned ownership by hand. At 21 years of age, he has a long way to go to succeed.
On the other hand, the defender Israel Kings is in a big plan with the Camoteros del Puebla. The national soccer player has done things well on the pitch and is already wanted by other Mexican clubs.
At 21 years of age, the defender is one of the prospects to shine in the near future.
midfielder Jeremy Marquez He knows that if he continues to be led by the hand, his career could turn around in his favor, as it has been happening.
Like his other teammates already mentioned, he is 21 years old, he is fast, skilled and thanks to his height, he fights every ball through the air. Without a doubt, he is one of the key pieces of the Atlas.
Another Atlas footballer to the list, now it’s the turn of Jonathan Herrera. At 20 years of age, the Mexican-Cuban continues to give something to talk about for good. Coach Diego Cocca has discovered it and little by little he has been able to take it.
the left side Omar Campos continues adding minutes with Santos Laguna. Although it is true that he is not yet registered in the first team, every time he has received an opportunity he has shown his level of play, which is improving over the weeks.
The defender of Chivas del Guadalajara, louis olivesin a short time he won ownership in the rojiblanco team.
A dedicated, fast and solid footballer is the one who has taken the baton, winning ownership over experienced elements.
One of the clubs that has discovered the most players in the last decade is the Tuzos del Pachuca team.
For this contest, one of his promises, Kevin Alvarezhas taken ownership and is already one of the essentials of the helmsman Jorge Almada.
It is expected that in the next leg market he will be one of the so-called ‘big fish’ in the signing of Mexican legs.
Christopher Trejo It was one of the most important elements of the Atlas Foxes to obtain their second title.
The striker has a developed eye for goalscoring, and at 22 years of age, he has already played a total of 76 games for the red and blacks, scoring 5 goals.
At the beginning of the year, the young footballer Sebastian Perez Bouquet He debuted with Chivas del Guadalajara.
The 18-year-old player plays in the lower ranks of the club, where he is one of the most outstanding.
For this tournament he was discovered by coach Marcelo Michel Leaño and has played 7 professional games.
What to say about the young man Heriberto Jurado? Without a doubt, today one of the best raw jewels that Necaxa and Mexican soccer in general have.
Since his debut in this tournament he showed that he was ‘hungry’ to excel.
At only 17 years of age, he has become the undisputed starter for the Rayos, and it is expected that in a short time he will grow up in Aztec football.
#great #promises #Mexican #soccer
Leave a Reply