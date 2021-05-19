Aline Reis (Granadilla, Brazil National Team)

Granadilla has been one of the revelation teams this season. And a great weight of it has been in his goalkeeper, Aline Reis (32 years, Sao Paolo). The veteran goalkeeper is living a second youth, with an excellent level in the Canarian goal. The Brazilian international, who played the World Cup in France in 2019 with her national team, has played a total of 30 official matches this season, officially suspended due to the coronavirus health crisis. The goalkeeper has thus become the player on the Tenerife squad with the most matches played in the Primera Iberdrola. Aline Reis has played in six teams to date (Guarani, UCF Knights, Seinäjoen Mimmiliiga, Ferroviária, Gyri ETO, Granadilla) in five different countries (Brazil, United States, Finland, Hungary, Spain) and shows that he still has gasoline for a while . Spanish football hopes to continue enjoying their saves and their high level.