While waiting for the health crisis that continues to affect the world not to be as harsh as in 2020, 2022 has prepared great football events that fans cannot miss.
Next, we will review the five most important competitions that will take place this year so that you have them scheduled and do not miss them for the world. Here we go!
There will be at least two classics among the most important teams in Spain: the first will be on January 12, for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Abdullah City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The next Classic scheduled on the calendar will be the one corresponding to Day 29 of LaLiga on March 20, 2022. This time the stage will be the Santiago Bernabéu.
Between January and March 2022 all the remaining qualifying matches for CONMEBOL will be played. In South America Argentina and Brazil have already qualified, and the remaining three places (two go direct, one to playoffs) are disputed between Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay (Venezuela has mathematical chances but very few chances of reaching ).
In CONCACAF there is also a dispute since this time for Mexico it is not being as easy as usual. In the absence of six games, which will be played between January and March, Canada leads the standings with 16 points, followed by the United States with 15 and escorted by the Aztecas and Panama, with 14. From afar, look at Costa Rica, which occupies fifth place with 9 points. Recall that three teams qualify directly to Qatar, while one will go to playoffs.
In Europe the groups are already closed, and now it is time for the play-off. Twelve teams will compete for three places to go to Qatar and the highlight of this day is that if Italy and Portugal win their first match on March 24 (against North Macedonia and Turkey, respectively), they will play a final in which only the winner will get his place in the World Cup. Russia, Poland, Wales, Austria, Scotland, Ukraine, Sweden and the Czech Republic are vying for the other two spots.
The English Premier League, the best football in the world, is experienced all over the world and the definition of the championship will be no exception. The last date will be played on Sunday, May 22, when the new champion will be made official. It should be remembered that City won three of the last four tournaments.
The final of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played on May 28, 2022 at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. It should be noted that we are already in the round of 16, which will start on February 16 .
2022 is the year of the Women’s Eurocup and England will be the host country for this competition. 16 teams from the old continent will meet between July 6 and 31, the day of the final, to see who the queens of Europe are.
July 8 will be the inauguration of the ninth edition of the women’s Copa América. The 10 CONMEBOL teams will meet in Colombia in search of the South American crown and will seek to break the streak of Brazil, which won seven of the eight editions disputed (the only team that managed to lift the cup outside the Canarinhas was Argentina, in 2006 )
The group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022 will be between April and May, the eighth between June and July, the fourth at the beginning of August, the semis between August and September and the grand final on October 29 in Guayaquil, headquarters already confirmed. What teams will play it? Palmeiras is the current two-time champion.
This edition will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar, in which it will probably be the last World Cup of Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player on the planet, who will represent the Argentine National Team champion of the Copa América 2021.
#great #football #events #place
