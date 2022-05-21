It must be said that this trophy will not smile at the former FC Barcelona coach: will play 3 finals for 3 losses, including 2 against Borussia Dortmund.

The You meringues dominated the match: score finish 0-4. The doubles of Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo climatized the Allianz Arena. Cold shower for the Bavarian coach, Real goes to the final.

The sky blues they lost 1-0 in the first leg. There was no option, so they had to win by two goals difference at the Etihad Stadium to qualify. City won 4-3 but it wasn’t enough.

After an incredible start to the game with four goals in ten minutes (2-2), Guardiola’s men went ahead 3-2 and then 4-2. But Ferdinand Llorente he ultimately qualified the Spurs for the semi-finals. The years go by and they look alike for Catalan. Another failure.