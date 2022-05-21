Eliminated in the semifinals of the 2021-22 Champions League against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola will not play his second consecutive final with the citizens. we review the 10 biggest failures of the Spanish coach’s career.
The first leg of the Champions League semifinals against José Mourinho’s Inter. Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona arrived as a great favourite. In San Siro, the Spanish coach and Barça lost 3-1. At the Camp Nou, the Blaugrana won 1-0 but it was not enough: they are the Nerrazzuri those who passed the final at the Bernabéu. First big failure in the young coaching career of Pep.
First official match with Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola faced his main enemy: BvB. First final with the Bavarians, first defeat. The German Super Cup did not go as planned, Bayern is not. Final score 4-2.
It must be said that this trophy will not smile at the former FC Barcelona coach: will play 3 finals for 3 losses, including 2 against Borussia Dortmund.
Categorizing this defeat as the most humiliating of the Spaniard’s career does not seem like an exaggeration. For this semifinal of the Champions League, his Bayern was the favorite in the double confrontation. Short defeat at the Bernabéu (1-0), the Germans were still alive. However, the return was nightmarish.
The You meringues dominated the match: score finish 0-4. The doubles of Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo climatized the Allianz Arena. Cold shower for the Bavarian coach, Real goes to the final.
Undefeated in 18 days of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich were heavy favorites against Wolfsburg. But football always has surprises in store. The team of Kevin De Bruyne crushed the Bavarians 4-1 at the Volkswagen-Arena
. It is the first humiliation of the 2014-2015 season for Guardiola in the Bundesliga. The German champions were outmatched.
This season, Bayern Munich were feverish. After a first emotion in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Porto (3-1 loss) but without consequences (6-1 victory in the second leg), the Germans were once again left out of the Champions League. The Spanish coach was humiliated on Catalan soil in the first leg of the semifinals. 3-0 defeat at the Camp Nou against FC Barcelona with a great night of Leo Messi. Another disappointment for Guardiola with the rojiblanca.
For his first season in England, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were never really in the running for the crown. On December 10, 2016, the Premier League title slipped away with a 4–2 loss at the King Power Stadium. Jamie vardy he scored a hat-trick that night. Manchester City’s defense was desperate. First disappointment of the technician of the citizens in the Premier League.
Many hopes are pinned on the arrival of the former Barça coach at Manchester City, a team that never won the Champions League. But during his first season with the sky bluesit was Monaco who eliminated the citizens after two crazy matches (3-5, 3-1) in the Round of 16. His career with the English club in the Champions League therefore did not start well. One thing is certain, that night, Pep met Kylian Mbappé.
The following season was still not the right one for Guardiola. Manchester City was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Pochettino’s Tottenham after a completely crazy game.
The sky blues they lost 1-0 in the first leg. There was no option, so they had to win by two goals difference at the Etihad Stadium to qualify. City won 4-3 but it wasn’t enough.
After an incredible start to the game with four goals in ten minutes (2-2), Guardiola’s men went ahead 3-2 and then 4-2. But Ferdinand Llorente he ultimately qualified the Spurs for the semi-finals. The years go by and they look alike for Catalan. Another failure.
COVID-19 affected everyone, the Champions League adapted: establishment of a Final 8 in Lisbon. A more than affordable draw for the team from Santpedor that faces Olympique Lyonnais in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately for Pep and his players, another elimination: the citizens they lost 3-1, there the adventure ended.
Pep Guardiola finally reached the Champions League final with Manchester City. He faced Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in a 100% English definition but the year 2021 was still not the right one: 1-0 defeat (goal by Kai Havertz). Chelsea is European champion. City, who had not lost a single game this European campaign, fell at the worst time. The Spanish coach did not win his third cup with big ears.
