The fall in occupation. After six consecutive years of creating jobs, the coronavirus has cut short the trajectory. Although the recovery had cooled in 2019, the hit of the pandemic was not expected and, consequently, the job collapse that has come with it. The job destruction seen at certain times of the year was reminiscent of the worst moments of the Great Recession. Finally, the year ended with 622,600 fewer jobs.



The increase in unemployed. The evolution of unemployment has been inverse to that of employment. Its evolution does not only depend on the creation or destruction of jobs. The evolution of the workforce also plays a role. However, the winning streak has been broken. In 2013 the number of unemployed began to decrease and in 2020 it has risen again. Although its impact has been cushioned by the ERTEs, the final rise was 527,900.



The active population

The confinement caused a large drop in the workforce, the group of people of age and willingness to work, as had not been seen to date. The limitations of the confinement meant that many of those who lost their jobs could not be considered unemployed and, therefore, theoretically left the labor market in the spring. They have already returned and at the end of 2020 the Spanish labor market has already recovered the size it lost, once again exceeding 23 million people.

Affected by ERTE. The temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) have become the lifeline for hundreds of thousands of jobs so far. They have just been extended until May 31. In the worst moments of confinement, they affected 3.4 million wage earners. And they should be added to the self-employed who availed themselves of the aid. In the last quarter of the year, the EPA counted nearly 500,000 people on ERTE.



The unemployment rate rises again and skyrockets among young people. Unemployment is the great pending issue of the Spanish economy in democracy. When the coronavirus arrived and after six years of recovery, the unemployment rate was still above 13%, a percentage that in any other developed country would be considered unacceptable and that in Spain is below the average of the last four decades . The year ended with a rate of 16.13%. Among young people under 25 years of age, the figure is even higher (40.1%).

The blow to the most vulnerable households. The number of households with all their members unemployed fell for the first time from one million in the summer of 2019 after 10 years above. The coronavirus has once again raised that bar well above, the year ended with 1,197,000. There is a tougher face in these figures, that of households without income that in 2020 has remained at 609,900 households.

Community unemployment rate. The Spanish labor market continues to have a neat division in two. Communities in the south tend to have a much higher unemployment rate than those in the north and, in addition, it is common for crises to affect them more. He has been seen again this time. In several (Andalusia, Extremadura, Canarias, Ceuta and Melilla) unemployment has once again exceeded 20%. On the other hand, the Basque Country, Cantabria or Navarra have better resisted the onslaught.



Unemployment rate by communities Difference in the unemployment rate, in points, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Temporality. If unemployment is the great pending issue in the Spanish labor market, temporality is no less so. The great weight of temporary contracts among wage earners – normally the largest in Europe – favors a bulimic behavior of employment: large job creation in good times and unparalleled job losses in recessions. This was observed, mainly, in the early stages of the pandemic. Subsequently, the temporary employment rate has recovered and closed 2020 at 24.6%.

All sectors lose. The four major sectors of the economy ended 2020 with fewer workers than they started. However, if there is one that has taken the worst part, without a doubt, it has been the services. Hospitality, commerce or transport are activities within this sector and they have all suffered the hardest hit during this crisis. This can be seen in the evolution of employment and, also, in ERTE.



The public sector avoids a major decline. The fall in employment would be greater if only the private sector was taken into account, which has clearly destroyed jobs (almost 750,000 fewer employed than a year ago). Instead, the Administrations have increased their staff. Hiring in health, educational and administrative activities to which the pandemic has forced has pushed public employment (125,800 more employed).