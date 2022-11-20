The 10 Gmail tricks that you surely did not know. / Fotolia

Nowadays, for both studies and work, email is used daily. It is a simple way to share any type of information or document with classmates and coworkers. Currently, Gmail Google email is one of the most used tools in the world to send emails. So it is very useful to know all the tricks and utilities that can be given to Gmail.

Once again, the Twitter user @Sdesalvaje brings several recommendations about the world of the Internet that can be very useful for more than one person. In this case, he has published a thread on Twitter about various tricks when using Gmail, the most used email at the moment in the world.

10 Gmail tricks you didn’t know



1. Undo mail sent:



– Open general settings.

– Look for ‘Undo send’.

– Please set the highest setting: 30 seconds. You will have 30 seconds of time in case you regret sending an email.

[ GMAIL ] is the most used tool in the world to send e-mails But not everyone knows how to take advantage of their potential Here I leave you 10 [ TRUCOS DE GMAIL ] that surely you did not know ⇩ 【 SAVE TIME 】 [ H I L O ] pic.twitter.com/nPH7MDkvbS 💀 WILD 💀 (@Sdesalvaje) September 19, 2022

2. Ignore or mute conversations



If you are tired of always receiving the same messages, there is the option to silence conversations:

– Open the conversation that bothers you.

– Click on the three dots.

– Click ‘Mute’. All future responses will be saved and archived, not deleted.

3. Reuse responses: Gmail templates



You can create message templates to respond much faster by following these steps:

– Advanced configuration.

– Enable templates.

– Write your email.

– Click on the three dots.

– Check ‘Save as template’.

4. Send later



You can automate sending emails like this:

– In the message box look for a down arrow next to the ‘Send’ button.

– Click there and choose ‘Schedule delivery’.

– Select the date and time you want to use for that message.

5. Search for old messages



– Use the search box.

– Write the keyword you are interested in searching for.

– Select the filter icon. This will make your search much more specific.

6. Keyboard tricks



You can use keys to perform a specific function.

– Archive: e

– Remove: #

– Mark as spam: !

– Answer: r

– Send: Ctrl + Enter

– Mute the conversation: m

7. Snooze Email



– Click on the clock at the bottom right of the received message.

– Choose the time you want to postpone it.

8. Change spam to block



If what you want is not to receive messages from someone again, do not send it to spam, block it directly and it will stop taking up space in your Gmail.

9. Organize tabs



If you want faster access to your most important emails you should:

– Place yourself in the left side panel.

– Click on ‘Manage tags’.

– Click on show and hide what you want to see in your Gmail side panel.

10. Sync multiple accounts



You don’t have to close to open another account, since you can read all the messages together synchronizing like this:

– Go to ‘Gmail Options’.

– Select ‘Costs and import’.

– Click on ‘Add another email account of yours’.