The Los Angeles Times published a list with the 10 games essentials of the 2021 who helped us define who we are now; and on the list there is no shortage of surprises and independent productions, as was to be expected.

The Artful Escape: “A love letter to the idea of ​​dreaming, an ode to the transcendent power of art and an interactive lesson on overcoming insecurities.” Psychonauts 2: “A triumph, as it encompasses the extravagance and stupidity inherent in run & jump games, placing our hero in a kind of ridiculous scenario that only makes sense in video games or cartoons.” Sable: “It addresses two of the most stressful existential questions any of us face – who we are and what kind of person we want to be – in the most relaxing and thoughtful way possible.” Chicory: A Colorful Tale: “A game about believing in the power of one’s creativity, the surprise or amazement associated with trying to draw or paint, and the sometimes paralyzing stress of living up to other people’s expectations.” Unpacking: “Unpacking is a story that talks about growth, about the changes in life told through the objects we own, those we buy and those we always keep close but out of our sight.” Last Call Overboard! Genesis Noir Halo Infinite Behind the Frame: The most beautiful landscape

“When I look at the games most important to me in 2021, I think more about the emotional experience they offered me, titles that asked me to rethink how to interact with digital text or left me with questions to answer. “wrote the author of the article, Todd Martens.

“Many, including The Artful Escape (review), Sable (review), Unpacking (review) and others, have tried to question our place and role in the world. They are identity searches rather than puzzle collections. . “

“In other words,” continues Martens, “we’re talking about talking points, and they’re my favorite titles of 2021 because they look like dialogues themselves. After all, that’s the beauty of an interactive medium.”