No one doubts that artificial intelligence is the technology of both the moment, as the future, and that is that its boom has been so great that there is practically no area or sector where its tentacles of AI have not arrived. We see it on each website, platform, application and even new devices.

However, with the growth of this technology in all areas, A lack of professionals who are responsible for controlling and developing the AI ​​have been evidenced In its different applications, and it is that it is true that there will be jobs that will disappear because They require a series of skills that in this 2025 will begin to pay very well.

“There is a huge cloud skills gap with millions of jobs without covering,” said Jenni Troutman, director of AWS training and certification, for the latest Job Skills 2025 Course report, referring to an IBM study that indicates that 47% of executives believe that their teams lack the skills necessary to succeed at work.

Therefore, it is your time to make the leap and although you may not have previous experience, you can learn certain skills that will help you in order to get a job in these new vacancies that AI is creating. And do not believe that it is necessary to pay thousands of euros for it, but that There are numerous free courses that can start and help you acquire this knowledge.

10 free AI courses to obtain well -paid skills in 2025

Therefore today we are going to review up to 10 totally free courses offered on different web pages that you can make to acquire these skills that companies are looking for and offering good salaries.

It is no longer enough to learn the foundations of the generative AI, you have to be competent in the progress and collaboration with tools promoted by AI, which will make your work more innovative and creative. And these courses are the ones that can help you: