There are footballers who, despite their quality, not even professionals dare to name and if they do, each one does it in a peculiar way. These footballers have names that are impossible for us to pronounce.
Here is a list with 10 of the players with the hardest names to say …
The Polish footballer has one of the most difficult names to pronounce. Little Figo has a union of consonants in his last name that makes it almost indecipherable to those of the Castilian language. He gave problems to dozens of communicators.
Icelandic has a letter that does not appear in our alphabet. The forward is almost as difficult to stop as it is to pronounce his last name. The coaches blush when they must name Sigþorsson to explain how to mark him.
Bilyaletdinov is a Russian midfielder who plays for FK Trakai. The player came to play for Everton between 2009 and 2012. English journalists struggled to learn how to pronounce this man’s surname well.
The Greek toured Europe with his football, putting more than one in trouble thanks to his name, with a rather long surname. On the back of his shirt he says Sokratis because his last name does not fit.
Borussia Dortmund is a team that seems to show off footballers with strange names. Mkhitaryan was recognized there, when he stood out as a playmaker. He received the award for best Armenian player. Today he works in Rome.
Krychowiak arrived at Sevilla, where he broke it, coming from the Stade de Reims. The Pole saw several times how his surname was Spanishized to pronounce it more easily; otherwise it was impossible.
Due to the difficulty of his name, the player has a nickname to make life easier for the world. Ghoochannejhad is known as Gucci, a much easier name.
The 30-year-old footballer is a fast forward with a goal. He is currently on loan from Milan at HJK Helsinki and has one of the toughest names in the league.
Szczęsny is the starting goalkeeper for the Polish National Team and currently plays for Juventus. He spent many years under the shadow of Petr Cech at Arsenal and in the eye of the storm of journalists, for life, because they had to narrate his last name in one of his matches, among others, in the Champions League.
Schweinsteiger, the footballer that we all try to pronounce but never manage to do perfectly. The German was at the highest level of football for years: he appears in Bayern Munich, World Champion with Germany … In the conversations of every football player his name once came out, with the discussion of how he is spoken.
