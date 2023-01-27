Juventus is experiencing one of the worst moments in its recent history. The club, due to mismanagement within the market where it has inflated player prices and made up figures to receive more income and declare less taxes, has been sanctioned with 15 fewer points within Serie A. A fact that will almost inevitably leave them without Champions League and it is even possible without the Europa League.
The present of Juventus is complex, it is almost a fact that the Italian team will enter a financial stage in free fall and will be forced to sell players this summer at auction prices, since several of them receive unaffordable salaries and others demand their departure . In reality there are ten players who could continue their career outside the Vecchia Signora through a transfer, although the sum amounts to eleven without taking into account that Adrien Rabiot will leave the squad as a free agent.
Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leandro Paredes, Fabio Miretti, Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Ángel Di María, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, are the ten players who could be stepping aside from the Turin project, as it is evident that this is on the way to collapse. Some players do it out of their own desire, like the case of Vlahovic who is tired of the black and white team. and others, like the case of Miretti, have a large market and their sale would help heal the bonds of a club that, due to its mismanagement, is hovering around critical numbers and income.
#footballers #leave #Juventus
