The world of soccer is addictive, so much so that soccer players who have had careers of more than 20 years or who are even active do not hesitate to buy a team and manage it. Below we show you 10 cases where figures appear that will not surprise you, such as Beckham or Ronaldo Nazario and others that may, such as Azpilicueta and Jamie Vardy.
He currently owns two clubs, Inter Miami, a club that has just signed Leo Messi and which has increased in value exponentially since its acquisition, and Salford City.
Thierry has it all. Capable of acting as a journalist in Ligue 1 or in the Champions League from English media or being in the Belgian coaching staff, but not only that, he also owns the Como 1907.
The one who is considered the best striker of all time does not finish getting his business right in the world of football. He currently owns two teams, Cruceiro and Valladolid, which since his arrival have changed their shield and have been relegated to the second division.
Zlatan also appears on this list. How could a man who wanted to buy hectares not appear on the Moon? Now that he has retired from professional football he will be able to spend more time with his club, Hammarby.
It may be one of the surprises on this list. Azplicueta, who is currently deciding his future for next season between Inter Milan or Athletic Club, owns Hastag United.
Former Champions League-winning footballer, journalist and owner with David Beckham of Salford City. This is how good old Paul Scholes spends it now that he doesn’t have to spend Sunday after Sunday on the green.
Gerard is doing better in life since he is not a footballer. He, along with Ibai, created the Kings League and owned Andorra, although he already owned the club when he was a member of FC Barcelona.
Despite the fact that he has just left the Milan board of directors, Paolo will continue to be busy with football, as he is the owner of Miami FC.
Another of those who is still anchored to football is Drogba. He is capable of handing out prizes in the best individual football galas and of having his own club, the Phoenix Rising.
The hero of the ”Foxes” has two goals in mind right now. Return Leicester to the Premier League after being relegated this year, and manage his own club, Rochester New York FC.
#footballers #footballers #clubs
Leave a Reply