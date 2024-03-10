The Eurocup is approaching, and with it, everything is filled with possibilities regarding how the teams can perform in the most important tournament in this region. Everything can change from one moment to the next, such as the possibility that Pedri and Gavi will not arrive to play for Spain or a possible injury to Mbappé or Bellingham for their respective teams, but outside of speculation and only thinking about what they would be like in a natural state. , here we make a list of what will be the 10 best teams in the competition:
It is true that the Swiss team is not full of stars like many other teams, but even so, it is a team that always qualifies and delivers in all the international competitions it enters, and is made up of players who are going to give their all. for their shield and country, regardless of the team ahead of them.
It may be one of the surprises on the list, and it is not common to see a team like the Belgian team so low in recent years. But after so much time trusting in them, and despite still having a team with great players, international confidence is not the same, and it seems to be a team that does not gel as a whole. Despite everything, a well-deserved ninth place for this list.
Perhaps it is detracting from how well they have done in other years and other competitions, but one of the great helms of the team was Modric who is no longer in his best moment, which is why he drops a little in the positions of our classification up to eighth position. In addition, he has a really complicated group with two of the great contenders for the title.
The Dutch team is full of young talent, accompanied by a great veteran defense that will know how to calm the game when necessary and encourage the less experienced when necessary. The explosion of players like Gakpo or Xavi Simons, reasons why they are here.
Very possibly the “Last Dance” of Cristiano Ronaldo with his national team, or at least in a European Championship, therefore, the Portuguese will surely want to win a second trophy for his team like the one he won in 2016. Furthermore, he is surrounded by players of incalculable quality such as Bernardo Silva or Bruno Fernandes.
The current European champion brings a team that has already shown what it is capable of doing in a short tournament and even more so when they are not trusted. Therefore, we cannot leave one of the most historic teams in the region much lower on this list, much less with the players and the individual quality they have.
Very possibly the World Cup helped them realize that they were not prepared at that time and that they have to work much more, and these two years of maturity for the youngest like Musiala will have served a lot in the German team to forge players capable of everything on the playing field.
The current champions of the Nations League, and a team that is at a level that very few can match. Having already built an identity, having renewed many of its players, and found stars of the stature of Nico Williams or Lamine Yamal who at their young age are already being world leaders in their positions, the Spanish team should be one of the most feared in the competition.
The French team will undoubtedly be one of the top favorites for this tournament, the fact of having Mbappé makes any team a favorite for everything and in this case, in a team where it is so surrounded by top world players in the best teams in the world have all the characteristics that a country needs to win this Euro Cup.
And finally, and possibly most important, what will be the best team of the entire Euro Cup, England. They have managed to bring together players of an optimal level and age for this tournament in almost all positions. The moment players like Foden, Bellingham, Rice or Harry Kane arrive speak of how good this team can be if they understand each other well and the coach gets them to play as a single unit.
