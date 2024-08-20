Home World

We have been transporting things by rail since the Middle Ages. A lot has happened since then: today, high-speed trains connect us with the world.

These are the 10 fastest trains in the world! Germany is also included

2 / 11 The Trenitalia Franciarossa is also known as the “Red Arrow” because of how fast it flies through Italy and Spain. It was able to reach 389 km/h in tests. In normal operation, however, it only travels at 300 km/h. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

3 / 11 The KTX-Sancheon is Korea’s first high-speed train and is now produced entirely in Korea. Sancheon is Korean for mazu salmon, a local type of salmon. Salmon are known for their high swimming speeds. The Sancheon surpasses these: it reached 421.4 km/h in tests. In normal operation, the Sancheon only travels at 300 km/h. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

4 / 11 The Renfe AVE trains used in Spain are part of the Velaro series from Siemens. High-speed trains have been running in Spain since 1992. The first parts of the network connected Madrid, Córdoba and Seville. With a possible speed of 403.7 km/h, the AVE trains are the fastest in Spain. In operation, the train only travels at a maximum of 310 km/h. © IMAGO/Aviation-Stock

5 / 11 The Al Boraq connects Tangier with Casablanca. At 357 km/h, which was reduced to 320 km/h for operation, it is almost twice as fast as the second fastest train in Africa! © IMAGO/Wirestock

6 / 11 Everyone knows the Japanese high-speed trains! Japan was the first country to establish a special high-speed network. During tests, the JR Shinkansen reached speeds of up to 443 km/h. In normal traffic, the famous trains only travel at 329 km/h. A big plus are the many funny designs and special editions that can be found on the tracks. Our favorite remains the Hello Kitty Shinkansen. © IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Markus Mainka

7 / 11 The “Train à Grande Vitesse”, or high-speed train, is considered the pioneer of high-speed trains in Europe and regularly breaks records. The TGV ran on Europe’s first high-speed line. In 2007, a modified version of the TGV POS broke the speed record of the previous owner (also a TGV) with 574.8 km/h. With an operating speed of 320 km/h, the SCNCF TGV does not quite reach these figures. But it is still fast enough for fifth place. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

8 / 11 The DB ICE3 series only just missed the podium, coming in fourth place. In tests, the Intercity reached speeds of up to 368 km/h. With passengers, however, the ICE only travels at 330 km/h… when it is running. © IMAGO/Jonas Philippe

9 / 11 The Fuxing series reaches the top of the podium at 420 km/h. In operation, however, the trains only travel at 350 km/h. The Fuxing models were designed and built solely in China, without any inspiration or help from other countries. The high-speed train takes you from Beijing to Shanghai in 5 hours. © IMAGO / Imaginechina-Tuchong

10 / 11 The Hexie and Fuxing series are not very different. Both operate at a speed of 350 km/h. However, the Hexie models achieved higher speeds in tests and therefore took silver. The CRH 380A model reached a top speed of 486.1 km/h. The inspiration for this model was the Japanese Shinkansen. © IMAGO / Imaginechina-Tuchong

11 / 11 The Shanghai Maglev enters the station in first place! Although it can reach a speed of 501 km/h, it only travels at a maximum of 460 km/h when in use. But what makes the Maglev so fast? Electromagnetism allows the train to virtually float above the tracks, thus ensuring minimal friction. The Maglev was built in collaboration with Siemens and Thyssen & Krupp. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Deutsche Bahn often frustrates us: But did you know that the ICE is actually one of the fastest trains in the world? It doesn’t quite make it to the podium. Internationally, however, it can really keep up! However, some trains are faster than the Intercity. Which ones are they? You can find out in the photo gallery.