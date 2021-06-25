The Volkswagen Golf GTI made the term hot hatch popular among the masses in 1976. The hot valve ass weighed no shit and had a whopping 110 horsepower. In a mind blowing The GTI shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds. By now, almost all brands have also joined the fray and the horsepower race is well underway. In the list of the fastest hatchbacks in the world, we only look at models that can now be ordered new in the Netherlands. Old Alfas that are no longer for sale new are not on this list. We also don’t do duplicate models; if the Audi RS 3 is on the list, the S3 is not on it too.

Most German hot hatches have a limited top speed of 250 km/h. That is why we look at the acceleration times for this list of the fastest hatchbacks in the world. Officially, the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan should also be on this list, since they’re technically hatchbacks (the glass goes up when you open the lid), but that would be unfair. Oh, and we don’t count SUVs, we have a separate list for that.

10. Honda Civic Type R (320 hp)

0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

Chris Harris recently suggested that the R was “drawn by a kid who’s never seen a car,” and we tend to agree. But it was voted TopGears Hot hatch of the Year 2017.

09. Ford Focus ST

0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds

The Ford Focus RS, with the same 2.3-liter four-cylinder, was one second faster to 100 km/h. There will be no new RS, so this is the fastest Focus you can buy. It sprints to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds with 280 hp. A smart differential ensures that the power is optimally applied to the road.

08. Renault Megane RS Trophy-R (300 hp)

0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds

This is the fastest front-wheel drive on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The French hatchback beat the Honda Civic Type R and the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S. The 300 hp from the 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine still only goes to the front wheels at Renault.

07. Hyundai i30 N N2 Performance (280 hp)

0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds

The i30 N isn’t the fastest of the hot hatchbacks in its segment, but it’s one of the loudest. The Korean with 280 horsepower (which is an extra 5 horsepower since the facelift) gurgles and pops eagerly when you turn on the N mode. Since the facelift, Hyundai also offers an automatic transmission, which reduces the 0-100 time from 5.9 (manual) to 5.4 seconds. Officially, the i30 N can no longer be ordered in the Netherlands – something with CO2 – but we leave it anyway. Because he’s cool. Otherwise, find one in Germany.

06. Toyota GR Yaris (261 hp)

0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

The Toyota GR Yaris sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The top speed is 230 km/h. The Yaris owes its performance to 261 hp, 360 Nm and permanent four-wheel drive. Power comes from a 1.6-litre turbo engine, one of the most powerful three-cylinder ever made. Shifting is always done via a manual six-speed gearbox. The total weight is 1,280 kilos. We do want one.

05. Mini John Cooper Works GP (306 hp)

0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds

The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the Mini John Cooper Works GP produces 306 horsepower, 75 horsepower more than the normal John Cooper Works and just as much as the four-wheel drive Clubman and Countryman John Cooper Works. And as the BMW M135i, by the way. The torque is 450 Nm and all power goes to the front wheels via an automatic transmission.

04. BMW M135i xDrive (306 hp)

0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

The BMW M135i houses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with twin scroll turbo and an output of 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque. There are no six-cylinder engines and there will not be any for the new BMW 1-series. There will be a new 2-series with rear-wheel drive and a six-in-line. But hey, that’s not a hatchback.

03. Volkswagen Golf R (320 hp)

0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

The 0-to-100 time is fractionally slower than the previous Golf R – not that you’ll notice. The new Volkswagen Golf R mainly builds on the well-known recipe of modest appearance and unwavering performance. And why wouldn’t he? After all, this has been successful for years.

02. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S (421 hp)

0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

For the first time in the history of hot hatchbacks, Mercedes dives under 4 seconds with the AMG A 45. The top speed of this S version is also 270 km/h, instead of the usual 250 km/h. The 421 horsepower gets this faster me from a relatively humble 2.0-liter four-cylinder. It was the fastest hatchback in the world for a while, until the new Audi RS 3 came out.

01. Audi RS 3 (400 hp)

0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds

Officially, the Audi RS 3 has not yet been revealed, but the specifications are already known. He again gets the 2.5-liter five-cylinder with 400 hp. The torque did increase slightly, so that the 0-100 time is now 3.8 seconds instead of 4.1 seconds. That makes this RS 3 the fastest hatchback in the world; of course slightly faster than the AMG. And the Audi also has a drift mode. The top speed of 290 km/h should also be enough, we think.