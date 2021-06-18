Yesterday’s game between Belgium and Denmark had many details to highlight, the tribute to Eriksen, the good pressure from Denmark and the great form of the Belgian attackers. But he also scored one of the fastest goals in Eurocup history. Danish player Yussuf Poulsen scored a goal after a mistake by the Belgian defense in the 1:39 minute of the game. This goal becomes the second fastest in the history of the European Championships, which invites us to review which have been the earliest goals in history.
The Spanish team won its first international title thanks to this early goal by Chus Pereda in the 1964 Eurocup final. Marcelino would then score to confirm the Spanish victory over the Soviets.
The skilled Bulgarian striker managed to score quickly after a good pass that allowed him to face and place the ball with a great shot in the cross of Stelea, the Romanian goalkeeper.
Owen managed to score quickly against Portugal in the 2004 quarter-finals, but the Portuguese managed to overcome and overcome that tie, leaving England without aspirations again.
Another historical England striker, in this case Shearer was in charge of scoring this goal when the Germans had not yet almost jumped onto the field. The goal helped them to maintain their results and beat the Teutons by penalties in the semifinals.
Czech Jiráček managed to score quickly this goal that allowed him to win against Greece, thanks to a great filtered pass from Hübschman.
The Soviet became a national hero after scoring this quickly in the semifinals against an England aspiring to win the European Championship. The goal allowed the USSR to be very comfortable in the match and they ended up winning 1-3.
Ireland was on the verge of making history after scoring this quick goal a few minutes into the round of 16 tie against France, but the Gauls were able to recover and come back.
The Pole could not be absent from a list of records as he is an expert in breaking them. Even so, this goal did not allow Portugal to win, which won on penalties in the quarterfinals of Euro 2016.
As we have been saying, Poulsen’s goal has become the second fastest in history, just by a second, although it did not prevent the defeat against Belgium.
Russia is honored to have been the only team to beat Greece in 2004 when they were proclaimed champions. It was in the group stage, in the last game, that Kirichenko took advantage of the fact that the defenders were still cold and scored the fastest goal in history.
