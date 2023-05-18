1. The hecatomb of Junior. Junior’s elimination is the biggest failure and the most significant event of the qualifying phase of the I-2023 League.

Just 4 months ago, it was the most envied team in the entire League for the luxury squad that it formed headed by the stellar and expensive creative midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero (considered at the time as the great signing of the League), who has more than two months without playing due to injury.

(You may be interested: Jewel in Colombian soccer: tremendous Olympic goal in Pereira, video)

The Junior burst into a thousand pieces and very quickly and the accusing indices point to the players.

Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Coach Arturo Reyes was relieved by Hernan Dario Gomez, which made significant changes to the roster, beginning with the departure of goalkeeper and captain Sebastián Viera, who was reported as injured. The team reacted and managed to be seventh. With two days to go, a scandal broke out due to indiscipline by a group of players that led to the dismissal of striker Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, and an investigation that cleared four other players.

It is the first time after 10 leagues that Junior has been eliminated from the semifinal home runs.

2.The very high flight of Eagles.

A small team turned into a big one. He was the first classified and the first to surprise at the start of the League, in which he has maintained his regularity of results (he was always among the group of classifieds) based on an offensive game of pressure and defensive security. And he finished first!

His coach, the Bogota Lucas Gonzalez (41 years old), surprisingly came to the position in replacement of Leonel Alvarezwho was about to make the team a finalist.

González has become a local sensation with this, his debut as head coach, after having studied in Australia and Spain (at Barcelona) and having been an assistant.

His speech full of the fashionable terms of the positional game has made him be classified as arrogant by other coaches, they are more veteran and experienced, it has been seen in a team led by the functionality and clarity of the new front-line midfielder Kevin Castaño ( already summoned to the Colombian National Team) and for the goals of the veteran striker Mark Perez.



It is a team that practices ball control, finishing on goal, shooting precision and ball recovery.

3. The Cali megacrisis.

Kevin Velasco celebrates a goal with Cali.

This tournament has been the continuation of the nightmare for the sports team Cali, who, confident in the rigorous and wise work of its famous coach, Jorge Luis Pinto, thought that the team’s recovery would be frank, but that did not happen.

On the contrary, the team collapsed and came dangerously close to the category loss zone. The reduction will take effect next semester.

(Read also: Daniel Cataño lives a nightmare and puts Millos on alert: initial part of his injury)

It coincided that the soccer and results reaction, which had the team with the mathematical possibility of qualifying until the penultimate day, came with the payment of salaries that were made to the squad. Cali, which is experiencing the most serious institutional crisis in its history, which even threatens it with disappearance, entered a player strike 48 hours ago, demanding the payment of a part of the salary debt and it was thought that he would not even play with a junior team.

4. From Millionaires to National.

Leonardo Castro celebrates the 2-1 partial for Millonarios. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

The two biggest teams in the country became another of the events that left the phase of ‘All against all’.

Millionaires for their regularity of play and their sustained results in the last two years, with a style praised by the bulk of critics and fans, has even consolidated a substitute lineup that it retains its game forms, while drawing on players from its minor divisions.



This model of appealing to the players from their own seedbed was implemented by Nacional, in the hands of the veteran and famous Brazilian coach Paulo Autuori.

His less showy game, with less paperwork, with more effectiveness and vertical attack, and defensive practicality, made him the target of criticism from the press, but with the use of many youthful values ​​in obtaining the victories that catapulted him to the wagon-edge of the chart, many of the criticisms were muted and some turned to praise.

5. Pereira, the eliminated champion.

Pereira celebrates a goal in the Copa Librttadores.

Just 5 months ago, Pereira will celebrate the first title in his history. A fleeting championship. Now, eliminated, that immense joy seems so far away.

What happened? Simple: that this League is a different team than the one achieved by the star of December 2022. 14 players left the team, including the members of its backbone: the goalkeeper, the central defender, the central midfielder and the scorer .

13 players left: Dubán Palacio, Andrés Correa, Jader Maza, Leonardo Castro, Harlen Castillo, Luis López, Daniel Linarez, Yeiler Góez, Harlin Suárez, Kevin Lugo, José Sinisterra, Leider Berrío, Brayan León.

16 players bequeathed: Larry Angulo, Edisson Restrepo, Santiago Ruiz, Eber Moreno, Kevin Palacios, Johan Bocanegra, Thomas Gutiérrez, Diego Hernández, Geisson Perea, Kevin Aladesanmi, Yesus Cabrera, Arley Rodríguez, Aldair Quintana, Ángelo Rodríguez and Kener Valencia, Juan Camilo Moreno. Anything else to say…?

6. Santa Fe: a lion without claws.

Gerardo Bedoya, DT OF Santa Fe. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / CEET

With a renowned and apparently highly competitive squad, he was left out. The team could never find the level of play with Hárold Rivera and ended up fighting with the stands and most of the press booths.

There was a feeling that the change of coach (Gerardo Bedoya only took over as manager for the last two games) was late. The 5-0 victory over the colero Huila was a distraction of hope in the illusion of qualifying in the first game that Bedoya led, since in the final match, on the last date, a barely discreet Once Caldas beat him 3-1 .

(Read also: Santa Fe loses in Manizales and suffers painful elimination from the League)

7. Boyacá and Alianza, inside.

Boyaca Chico vs. millionaires Photo: Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

It is not a fact at all that the newly promoted, after a year and a half in B, Boyacá Chicó has qualified. The first half of the tournament was sensational. Even on date 9 he was the leader of the League.

That marathon of points gave him enough cushion to manage the classification, despite the downturn in the second part of the ‘All against all’ phase and putting land in the middle of the relegation zone, guided by his DT and former player (2006 to 2013), the Mexican Mario García.

Alianza Petrolera is a team made by Hubert Bodhert, a competent coach who always makes competitive teams.

He agrees with Boyacá Chicó that his first objective for this League was to get away from relegation, since he started near the loss zone of the category, with the player base that remains from past tournaments and in the firm conviction of the managers in the work and group management of the coach.

8. White sees her as black.

Photo: VIZZOR IMAGE – DIMAYOR

Once Caldas scored his eighth consecutive elimination and is in full discussion of permanence in the category.

Despite having the second goalscorer in the championship, the emotional imbalance caused by the confrontation between the first coach, Diego Corredor, the press and the fans, caused the team to lose its only weapon (the idea of ​​defensive security) and fell into a sense. He had not won since October of last year.

The change of coach, to Pedro Sarmiento assisted by Hernan Dario Herreradid not bear fruit at first and only came to react in the last days, in which he achieved a couple of victories and managed to get out of last place in the table.

The future of Once Caldas, in the absence of a strong managerial reaction to reinforce the team in key places, looks black with relegation in the offing.

9. It only served a rudder.

Celebration of Medellín after beating Pasto. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

Of the six relays in the technical benches, only one achieved the result: the relay in Medellín with the arrival of Sebastián Botero and the departure of David González with three games to go.

For the rest, none of those who decided to give the technical helm managed to rebuild the direction to find the path to qualifying. Harold Rivera left Santa Femissing two dates and last night gerardo bedoya they failed to beat Once Caldas, who in turn had exchanged César Corredor for Pedro Sarmiento, who only in the last days achieved a couple of wins and another couple of draws.

bolillo gomez he could not rescue Junior after the management of Arturo Reyes and completed his seventh elimination in the Colombian League of eight times that he has directed in short tournaments.

Hernan Torres He left the management of Deportes Tolima amid hints of bad coexistence in the locker room due to versions of player indiscipline. Juan Cruz Real took office only on April 28.

Raúl Armando left Bucaramanga and Alexis Marquez, since last April 3, failed to give the team a rudder. It was even rumored that he would also be relieved.

For Santa Fe it means the third elimination in the last four championships. A bad moment.

In the midst of its economic limitations, it is now looking for a foreign coach and to retain several of its best players.

10. The great news of this League was…

Photo: Photo Carlos Andrés Vargas and EFE

The purchase of Atlético Huila by Independiente del Valle Ecuadorian, the administrative and sports sensation of South America of the last decade! But Huila, the first candidate for relegation, is not playing anything. They are going to start, in practice, from scratch…

Bonus track: The violence of the barras bravas marked the semester. The resurgence of violence in the stadiums, especially due to pressure from the Nacional barra brava to maintain economic demands, and from the once Caldas violent bar, in protest against the bad campaign; a confrontation between fans of Millonarios and Medellín in Bogotá, were, among other actions, the demonstration that the cancer of football is the bars.

La Dimayor, in support of Nacional in the fight against the Medellín Mayor’s Office aligned with the barra brava, announced that it would take severe measures that include deducting points and fines for teams that support and give benefits to the barras. However, that must be a change in the disciplinary code and requires the approval of the assembly. It will dawn and we will see…

Meluk tells him

GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

More sports news

-From fear to liberation: the first openly gay FIFA referee in football speaks

-These are the 8 qualifiers that the home runs will play: this is how the League continues

-Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is excited about the Europa League: “The goal is the final”