#Stay at home#ReportCard‘ of the best 200 footballers in the #America club.

#87 Armando Frank

Methodology: equation of 7 variables: Years in the Club, Aptitudes, Individual Technique, Palmarés, Leadership, Profitability and Empathy with the Fans. #ThePleasureOfLearning pic.twitter.com/4vMHoNinOz

— Americanist Reality (@realidadamerica) June 18, 2020