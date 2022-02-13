With the score against Santos Laguna on the corresponding day 5 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Paraguayan defender Bruno Valdezwas able to equal the scoring mark as defender of the ‘Captain Fury‘ Alfredo Tenalegend of the capital institution and therefore will eventually have the opportunity to overcome it.
For this reason, in the following list we present the 10 defenders who have made the most goals dressed in blue-cream.
The versatile winger has scored 18 goals in his time as a player of the Eagles, he is currently still active within the club, so he could climb positions, but at the moment he occupies the tenth position.
The Mexican defender was in two stages with the American team where he was able to play more than 250 games, was part of five club championships and was able to score 18 goals.
The azulcrema winger and youth player made his debut in the early 30’s and during his time at El Nido he was able to score 19 goals and win two titles.
The azulcrema youth squad spent a decade at the Águilas, where he was able to score 23 goals. He was part of the Mexican team that participated in the 1998 World Cup. In addition, he played in the 1997 Confederations Cup, the 1999 Copa América and the 1999 Confederations Cup.
An Americanist leader and captain, he was a fundamental element in the early days of the club, both defensively and offensively, and for a long time he was the emblem of the azulcrema team and scored 24 goals.
Rafael ‘Record’ Garza, was a Mexican soccer player who served as a defender, being one of the founders of Club América, coach at different stages with the club in just over 300 games, member of the first national team and first captain of the Mexican representative. He was one of the defenders with the most goals, scoring 24 goals as azulcrema.
The Mexican right-back from the youth squad of the Azulcremas basic forces spent his entire career as a player for the Águilas and was a multi-champion winning six championships, scoring 25 goals.
The Argentine defender left El Nido in 2022, but took third place as the all-time defensive top scorer. At the time he was the official penalty taker and he became highly effective, scoring more than 10 charges.
The legendary ‘Captain Fury‘ is the top defensive scorer for the azulcrema team along with Valdezthe historic Mexican soccer player made spectacular annotations during his time as Águila.
The Guaraní defender has been the benchmark for the azulcrema defense in recent years and has become the top scorer for the Coapa team as a defender, although he remains level with Tenacould overcome it, because he is still active with the club.
