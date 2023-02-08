The earthquake in Turkey and Syria, that left 11,000 people dead, a figure that is still provisional and that continues to riseis among the ten deadliest of the 21st century.

The list of the ten deadliest earthquakes of this century is topped by the earthquake that struck the ancient Southeast in 2004.

2004: 230,000 deaths in Southeast Asia: On December 26, 2004, a magnitude 9.1 earthquake off the coast of Sumatra (Indonesia) caused a gigantic tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people on the coasts of ten countries in Southeast Asia, 170,000 of them in Indonesia. The gigantic waves, at 700 km/h, reached a height of up to 30 meters.

Following the 2004 tsunami that caused some 280,000 deaths in nations bordering the Indian Ocean, the Indonesian authorities placed 22 buoys with seismic movement alert sensors.

2010: 200,000 deaths in Haiti: On January 12, 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in Haiti and left 1.5 million homeless. The earthquake turned the capital, Port-au-Prince, into a field of ruins. Following the earthquake, the country was affected by a cholera epidemic in October 2010, introduced into the country by the Blue Helmets of Nepal who arrived after the earthquake. The epidemic left more than 10,000 people until January 2019.

2008: 87,000 dead in Sichuan: On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake caused more than 87,000 deaths and injured 4.45 million and devastated large areas of Sichuan province (southwest China). Among the victims were thousands of students who died in the collapse of poorly built schools.

Rescuers work in search and rescue tasks for victims and/or survivors of the earthquake in Haiti. Photo: EFE/ Orlando Barria

2005: 75,000 killed in Kashmir: On October 8, 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 73,000 people and leaves 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. Medical infrastructures were almost completely destroyed.

2003: 31,000 dead in Bam, Iran: On December 26, 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the city of Bam, in southeastern Iran, killing more than 31,000 people, nearly a quarter of the population. The old adobe city, registered in the world heritage, was destroyed.

Earthquake and nuclear emergency in Japan

According to official estimates, the triple incidence (earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident) in Japan left more than 15,800 dead, more than 6,000 injured and around 2,500 missing. Photo: Yasuyoshi Shiba. AFP

Water invaded the Fukushima nuclear power plant, where the cores of three reactors went into meltdown, causing the worst civil nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl (Ukraine) in 1986.

2001: 20,000 dead in India: On January 26, 2001, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Indian state of Gujarat, killing more than 20,000 people. The city of Bhuj was destroyed.

2011: 18,500 deaths in Japan: On March 11, 2011, Japan was hit by a magnitude 9.1 earthquake. Less than an hour later, a gigantic wave of more than 20 meters at some points hit the coast of the Tohoku region (northeast), destroying everything in its path. Water invaded the Fukushima nuclear power plant, where the cores of three reactors went into meltdown, causing the worst civil nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl (Ukraine) in 1986. The catastrophe left some 18,500 dead and missing and forced the evacuation of more than 165,000 residents of Fukushima Prefecture due to radioactive emissions.

2023: More than 11,200 deaths in Turkey and Syria: On February 5, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and neighboring Syria, followed by a very strong magnitude 7.5 aftershock. The balance of victims was still very provisional at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, when more than 11,200 deaths were counted.

2015: 9,000 dead in Nepal: On April 25, 2015, nearly 9,000 people died in a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck central Nepal. The capital, Kathmandu, and the regions near the epicenter, 80 kilometers away, were devastated.

2006: 6,000 dead on the island of Java: On May 26, 2006, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake on the island of Java killed nearly 6,000 people. Around 38,000 were injured and more than 420,000 left homeless.

