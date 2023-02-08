With the death toll continuing to rise, the earthquake that caused great damage to Turkey and Syria on Sunday is now ranked among the ten deadliest earthquakes in the twenty-first century.
Learn about those earthquakes:
2004: 230,000 dead in Southeast Asia
On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia caused a massive tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people on the coasts of about ten countries in Southeast Asia, including 170,000 in Indonesia.
The waves reached a height of 30 meters at times, and their speed reached 700 kilometers per hour.
– 2010: 200,000 dead in Haiti
On January 12, 2010, a magnitude 7 earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in Haiti and displaced 1.5 million people. The earthquake reduced the capital, Port-au-Prince, to rubble.
In the aftermath, a cholera epidemic spread in the country, starting in October, after the infection was transmitted by international soldiers from Nepal who came after the earthquake. More than ten thousand people died in this epidemic outbreak until January 2019.
2008: 87,000 dead in Sichuan
On May 12, 2008, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake killed more than 87,000 people, while 4.45 million were injured. It wreaked havoc on large areas of Sichuan province in southwestern China. Among the victims are thousands of students who died in the collapse of schools.
2005: 75,000 dead in Kashmir
On October 8, 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake caused more than 73,000 deaths and the displacement of 3.5 million, especially in the Pakistani part of Kashmir. Medical facilities were almost completely destroyed by the earthquake.
2003: 31,000 dead in Bam, Iran
On December 26, 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Bam in southeastern Iran, killing more than 31,000 people, which constituted more than a quarter of the city’s population. Massive damage has been done to the historic city.
2001: 20,000 dead in India
On January 26, 2001, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the state of Gujarat in western India, killing more than 20,000 people. and destroyed the city of Bhuj.
2011: 18,500 deaths in Japan
On March 11, 2011, Japan was rocked by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake. Less than an hour later, a huge wave, more than twenty meters high in some places, hit the coast of the Tohoku region in the northeast of the country, killing all life.
Water swept the Fukushima nuclear plant, whose three reactor cores melted, causing the worst civilian nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986.
The disaster resulted in 18,500 dead and missing, and forced more than 165,000 people to leave Fukushima Prefecture because of radiation.
2023: More than 11,200 dead in Turkey and Syria so far
On February 5, 2023, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and neighboring Syria, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor. As of 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, more than 11,200 people have been killed, in a provisional toll that is likely to rise.
– 2015: Nine thousand dead in Nepal
On April 25, 2015, about 9,000 people died in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck central Nepal. The capital, Kathmandu, and the areas around the epicenter were badly damaged.
– 2006: Six thousand dead on the island of Java
On May 26, 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed nearly six thousand people on the Indonesian island of Java. About 38,000 people have been injured, while more than 420,000 have been displaced.
