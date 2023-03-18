The player has only added one goal in 32 games played, red numbers that have him with a foot and a half out of the team.

Although it is true that he does not have refined technique, what the fans like is his grit and heart on the pitch.

The Venezuelan played only 16 games and got one goal. He could never adapt to the height of the country.

However, upon his arrival in Mexico, he showed that he was not in favor and found himself at odds with the goal, since in 58 games he only scored 12 goals. After two seasons he went to Xolos, where his actions were the same.

Despite the fact that he had had an ephemeral step in the Old Continent, few knew his name and his palmares. He came to the team in 2020 and only played 7 games.

Even so, Cruz Azul decided to give him the vote of confidence and he continues without regret in the team.

Alejandro Faurlin ➡️ Cruz Azul pic.twitter.com/0arMtfMV71 – Ugly signings (@fichajesfeos) July 2, 2022

His time at the Machine was with more pain than glory and he only managed to play 5 games, thus ending his career.

Jonathan Cristaldo: “I know that Cruz Azul is a giant team and that its fans are the most loyal” @_MovementAzul pic.twitter.com/Mp8sisZo0D — Rubén Beristain (@Ruben_Beristain) June 30, 2016

The attacker immediately got along with the fans, stating that he was the best in Mexico, however, he only played 15 games and scored 5 goals.

Federico Carrizo already poses with the Cruz Azul shirt. pic.twitter.com/kAUaUaNtJZ — Fans (@fanaticosfutbo) August 8, 2015

Before stepping on Aztec territory, most of his career had been carried out in Brazil, he saved an ephemeral passage through Italy,

In Cruz Azul he was only one tournament, playing 14 games, getting 3 goals and 4 assists. Despite his poor technique, his heart left him in every match.