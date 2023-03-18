Over the years, the Cruz Azul team has featured different players, both national and foreign, who have tried to add their grain of sand to the cement complex.
However, there have been footballers who have suffered more pain than glory, and have been named among the worst recruits at the club, although others did things well by defending the light blue shirt.
Today at 90min we present you who are the 10 players that nobody knows how they came to the team in recent years.
10. Ivan Morales
It was in 2021 when Cruz Azul signed the Chilean striker Ivan Morales. The Andean arrived with a good poster after his passing through Colo Colo, however, so far it has not been what was expected.
The player has only added one goal in 32 games played, red numbers that have him with a foot and a half out of the team.
9. Jose Martinez
On the other hand, in 2020 the hiring of the ‘Shaggy’ Martinez with Blue Cross. After having been in clubs like Morelia, Pachuca, Necaxa and América, as well as some of the Silver League, the signing of the Mexican winger drew attention.
Although it is true that he does not have refined technique, what the fans like is his grit and heart on the pitch.
8. Romulo Otero
Another of the footballers that nobody knows how he came to Cruz Azul is Romulo Otero. In 2021 Cruz Azul closed his signing from Brazilian soccer, where he could never stand out, even so the cement managers opted for his services.
The Venezuelan played only 16 games and got one goal. He could never adapt to the height of the country.
7. Bryan Angulo
The player Bryan Angle He arrived as a true stranger to the Cruz Azul team. The Ecuadorian signed with the Machine in 2019 after his time at Emelec in his country, where he was a key player in obtaining 4 titles.
However, upon his arrival in Mexico, he showed that he was not in favor and found himself at odds with the goal, since in 58 games he only scored 12 goals. After two seasons he went to Xolos, where his actions were the same.
6. Pablo Ceppelini
Among the players that nobody knows how they came to Cruz Azul appears the name of Paul Ceppelini. The Uruguayan arrived in Mexico to sign with those from La Noria and without reflectors.
Despite the fact that he had had an ephemeral step in the Old Continent, few knew his name and his palmares. He came to the team in 2020 and only played 7 games.
5.Michael Estrada
Nobody knows how it was that the striker michael estrada arrived at Cruz Azul. And it is that in his time in Toluca he did not show anything up front, a situation that led to his departure to MLS with DC United, where the story was the same.
Even so, Cruz Azul decided to give him the vote of confidence and he continues without regret in the team.
4. Alejandro Faurlin
Does anyone remember Alejandro Faurlin? Well, the Argentine soccer player came to Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2017, coming from Palermo in the Italian league.
His time at the Machine was with more pain than glory and he only managed to play 5 games, thus ending his career.
3. Jonathan Cristaldo
In 2016 Cruz Azul made the hiring of the Argentine official Jonathan Cristaldo. The player arrived as a stranger despite having been in European football.
The attacker immediately got along with the fans, stating that he was the best in Mexico, however, he only played 15 games and scored 5 goals.
2. Federico Carrizo
Another of the elements that nobody knows how came to Cruz Azul was Frederick Carrizo. In 2015, the Paraguayan signed a contract with the cement growers, where he could only play 8 games, passing with more pain than glory.
1. German
José Carlos Tefollo Júnior, better known as Germansigned for Cruz Azul in 2015. Nobody knows how those in long pants noticed this Brazilian player.
Before stepping on Aztec territory, most of his career had been carried out in Brazil, he saved an ephemeral passage through Italy,
In Cruz Azul he was only one tournament, playing 14 games, getting 3 goals and 4 assists. Despite his poor technique, his heart left him in every match.
#Cruz #Azul #signings #understood
Leave a Reply