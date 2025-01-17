In 1997, Nokia designed a children’s phone in the shape of Winnie the Pooh. About 12 years later, the company came up with another phone that could stretch over the wrist and even change its appearance. These concepts never made it into people’s hands, but they are now available for you to see in the Nokia Design Archive.

Recently launched, the Nokia Design Archive It has been developed by Aalto University of Helsinki, in Finland. The online portal houses about 700 pieces. However, the total scope of the archive amounts to 20,000 pieces, so what’s available now on the website is “just the tip of the iceberg,” according to Anna Valtonen, principal researcher at the Nokia Design Archive. Valtonen worked for 12 years at Nokia, where she held the position of head of design research and foresight.

Most of the pieces on display date from the mid-1990s to early 2000s, when electronic devices were getting smaller and the Internet made mobile computing technology possible. This new era of interpersonal communication ushered in a decade of unbridled experimentation at Nokia, in which designers were encouraged to consider how this new technology could fit into people’s lives based on their age group, interests and culture. . “If you’re a teenager from the East Coast of the United States, what do you want? Or if you are a granny in India, what is important to you?” explains Valtonen.

The archive contextualizes crowd favorites like “The Brick” or Neo’s “banana phone” in Matrixor even the Nokia 5110where the game first appeared Snake. It also presents intriguing concepts that have been forgotten or remained unpublished until now.

Here are some of the highlights from the collection.