It is increasingly common for some people to choose to buy citizenship or residence in other countries. This is, neither more nor less, granting that right to a person in exchange for them investing in the local economy.

One of the reasons that drive this decision is the search for economic opportunities. Many nations offer tax breaks, favorable business policies, and a stable economy, all of which are attractive to those looking to expand their businesses or secure a more prosperous financial future.

Other influencing factors are the search for a higher level of security and stability in other countries and even having better options in terms of education, medical care and cultural offerings.

For this reason, Insider, an American digital media company, recently published a list of the 10 cheapest countries where you can buy citizenship or residency. As he explains, the selection criteria was that the investment requirements be between 19,000 and 250,000 dollars (between about 78 million Colombian pesos and more than one billion pesos).

This medium highlights that eligible foreign investors can purchase a golden passport or visa in over 30 countries around the worldbut that he chose the cheapest ones for his list.

thailand

The Thailand golden visa requires a minimum application fee of $19,000, which is about 80 million Colombian pesos. The Asian country’s ‘Visa Elite’ membership program provides qualified foreign investors with a ‘Privileged Entry Visa’which is valid for up to 20 years.

There are eight different program options, ranging from “flexible elite” to “ultimate elite privilege,” according to Thailand Privilege Card Co., the state-owned company within Thailand’s federal tourism agency that manages the program.

Panama

For the golden visa of Panama, a minimum investment of 40,000 dollars is required, about 165 million Colombian pesos. That country offers two main types of investor visas with requirements ranging from $40,000 to $750,000, more than 3,112 million Colombian pesos.

The least expensive route is the ‘Panama Reforestation Visa Program’, where foreign investors can contribute $40,000 to a reforestation initiative approved by the Ministry of the Environment.

You can also apply through the ‘Qualified Investor Program,'” where applicants can receive permanent residency status in exchange for a $300,000 real estate investment, a $500,000 stock investment, or a fixed-term bank deposit of $750,000.

Latvia

For the Latvian golden visa, a minimum investment of 60,000 euros is required, which is about 270 million Colombian pesos.

Now, according to Insider, citing Henley & Partners, a London-based investment migration consultancy, the property investment option within the Latvian golden visa program was discontinued in 2022. Thus, the process can only be advanced through three ways.

The first is a €50,000 investment in the share capital of a Latvian company, plus a €10,000 contribution to the state budget. The second, meanwhile, is to acquire 250,000 euros of “interest-free bonds for special purposes”, plus 38,000 euros for the state budget.

And finally, 280,000 euros can be invested in the “subordinated capital of a Latvian bank for a period of five years”, plus a contribution of 25,000 euros to the state budget.

Old and bearded

There are four ways to qualify for Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website.

The least expensive option for obtaining a golden passport is a donation of $100,000 – about 400 million Colombian pesos – to the country’s National Development Fund. An alternative is for applicants to donate $150,000 -622 million Colombian pesos- to the University of the West Indies.

Applicants may also invest in “officially designated and approved real estate” worth at least $400,000, which comes with a $30,000 processing fee.

The final and most expensive option in the program is to invest at least $1.5 million in an approved business on the island, along with a $30,000 fee.

Dominica

Dominica is a mountainous island country in the Caribbean and a minimum investment of $100,000, about 400 million Colombian pesos, is required to obtain a golden passport.

In total, there are two ways to qualify for citizenship of the Caribbean island of Dominica by investment program, according to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica. On the one hand, donate $100,000 to the Island’s Economic Development Fund. And on the other, buy $200,000 in real estate in an approved development.

St. Lucia

Saint Lucia is an island country in the Americas, located in the Caribbean Sea. There, to obtain a golden passport, a donation of 100,000 dollars is required, that is, about 400 million Colombian pesos.

The island offers four different investment options in exchange for citizenship, according to the Investment Migration Council. The least expensive option is a $100,000 donation to the island’s National Economic Fund. Applicants who prefer to invest in real estate can buy properties worth at least $300,000, which cannot be sold for five years.

Another option is to invest a minimum of $3.5 million in an “approved business project,” ranging from restaurants and cruise ports to universities and transportation infrastructure. Those projects must create at least three permanent jobs in the local economy. The final option is to invest a minimum of $500,000 in government bonds.

Grenade

To obtain a golden passport in Grenada, an island nation in the West Indies, a minimum investment of $150,000 is required, which is about 622 million Colombian pesos.

Two qualification options are offered there for the citizenship by investment program, according to the official government website. On the one hand, a contribution of 150,000 to the National Transformation Fund, which finances projects in various industries, including tourism, agriculture and alternative energy. And on the other, buy a property with a value of at least 220,000, which cannot be sold for four years.

Saint Kitts and Nevis



Saint Kitts and Nevis -St. Kitts and Nevis- is a country in the North Antilles, specifically in the Windward Islands. There, a minimum contribution of $150,000, which is about 622 million Colombian pesos, is required to obtain a golden passport.

According to the official website of the government of that country, There are three ways to qualify for citizenship through an investment program. The first is to donate $150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund, which was launched in 2018 to promote growth in various sectors, including healthcare, education, alternative energy, climate change and resilience, and promoting entrepreneurship. indigenous.

Another option is for applicants to choose to contribute $175,000 to that program. And the third is to invest in an approved real estate project worth at least $200,000.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia, in southeastern Europe, offers a golden passport that requires a minimum investment of 200,000 eurosthat is to say, more than 900 million Colombian pesos.

According to Insider, citing Henley & Partners, a London-based investment migration consultancy, there are two options for purchasing citizenship. The first is by investing 200,000 euros in a private investment fund. And the second investing 400,000 euros in “new facilities” -excluding restaurants or shopping centers- that create at least 10 local jobs.

Portugal

In Portugal you can acquire a golden visa. For it, a minimum donation of 250,000 euros is required, which are more than 1,133 million Colombian pesos. Insider says this program is one of the most popular investor visas among the wealthiest Americans, he was previously told by several investment migration firms.

In total, there are eight investment options, according to Portugal’s federal immigration agency:

– Capital transfer of 1 million euros to a Portuguese bank account.

– The creation of 10 jobs.

– Purchase of real estate worth at least 500,000 euros.

– Purchase of real estate “with a construction age of more than 30 years or located in urban regeneration areas” for a minimum amount of 350,000 euros.

– 350,000 euros of contribution to approved scientific research activities.

– Contribution of 250,000 euros to approved artistic or cultural heritage initiatives.

– Capital transfer of 350,000 euros for the acquisition of shares in investment funds or venture capital funds.

– Investment of 350,000 euros for a company based in Portugal, combined with the creation of five permanent jobs.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING