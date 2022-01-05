If we stopped at the numbers, things would seem to be going better, despite everything. In a world bent by pandemic and social conflicts, after a 2021 that saw the triumph of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the massacres in Ethiopia, the climate crisis that cannot be – and does not want – to stop, humanitarian emergencies, numbers war dead are falling.

If we stop at the numbers, and compare those of the dead in the war of the past year with those of, for example, 2014, when the international coalition led by the United States began bombing ISIS in Syria and Iraq, we could think of living in a period of relative peace, with the number of high-intensity conflicts decreasing. Despite Russian President Putin threatening Ukraine, states rarely go to war with each other, according to statistics from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program. Local conflicts, in short, are raging more than ever, but they tend to be less intense. For the most part, the wars of the 21st century are less lethal than those of the 20th century.

But battle deaths, after all, only tell part of the story.

The Yemeni conflict, for example, kills more people than the war, especially women and children, due to hunger or disease. Millions of Ethiopians suffer from severe food insecurity and the fighting involving Islamists in the Sahel does not cause thousands of deaths, but millions of displaced people. And this is only the beginning: wars and civil conflicts are forcing millions of people to flee, forced to leave their countries of origin, especially Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Burma.

This is the scenario depicted in the 2022 report of the International Crisis Group, which identified the ten most dangerous conflicts of today and as many options for avoiding disaster. From Ukraine to Taiwan, “the undercurrents in motion in 2021 – the report reads – could easily get worse this year”. Today’s most dangerous conflicts, be they Ukraine, Taiwan or the confrontation with Iran, somehow concern the world struggling for a new balance, with the “more cautious” United States and rivals trying to see until point can push themselves. States clash in proxy wars, which Russia and Turkey maintain cordial relations despite supporting the competing parties in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts. States wage war even when they do not go into the trenches, with cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, electoral interference, economic coercion and the exploitation of migrants. The risk is that “local clashes ignite larger fires.”

UKRAINE – Putin’s threat and troops on the border

Nobody believes Putin really intends to invade Ukraine, but dismissing the threat as a bluff would be a mistake. What was a latent conflict for several years heated up in 2021: the truce with President Zelensky broke and Putin began to amass troops on the border to stop the Western “invasion” in the East and limit NATO’s borders. . If Russia intends to fight, its options range from supporting the separatists to a full-scale assault. One thing is certain, the stalemate cannot last and Kiev may not like the Minsk agreements, but he signed them and they remain the way out of the crisis.

ETHIOPIA – The Tigray fuse sets the region on fire

Over a year of fighting between Abiy’s federal army and forces from the northern region of Tigray have torn the country apart. The conflict has already killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted millions of Ethiopians from their homes. All sides are accused of atrocities and much of Tigray, to which federal authorities have denied aid, faces famine. Of the 6 million Tigers, 5.2 million are starving. Without a respite and immediate humanitarian aid, bloodshed and starvation will continue, with dire consequences for Ethiopians and potentially the entire region.

AFGHANISTAN – Deal with the Taleban to avoid the massacre

If 2021 has closed one chapter of the Afghanistan tragedy, another is beginning. After the takeover by the Taliban in August, a humanitarian catastrophe is looming today. UN data suggests that millions of children could starve as the world responds to the Taliban by freezing state assets, cutting budget aid and imposing sanctions. According to Crisis Group analysts, the United States and the West should recognize the Taliban government and support the health system and economy. The alternative is to let Afghans, including millions of children, die.

UNITED STATES / CHINA – Xi-Biden, rivalry for the Indo-Pacific

Biden’s anti-China strategy envisages that the United States remains the dominant power in the Indo-Pacific, where Beijing’s military capacity has increased dramatically. Xi, for his part, wants a sphere of influence in which his neighbors are sovereign but deferential and sees domination of the island chain extending from the Kurils to Taiwan as vital to his growth and ambition to be a naval power. world. The escalation of tensions between the two superpowers conditions – in a pejorative sense – global relations.

IRAN – Tehran’s nuclear games

The risky conflict between Tehran and Washington during the Trump presidency seemed to be over. But although Tehran did not unilaterally withdraw from the deal as Trump did, failure to reinstate the deal in the coming months could undermine the original settlement, even as Iran continues to move forward with its enrichment program. ‘uranium. Failure of the ongoing negotiations is a real possibility, but it would be a disaster and the Iranian nuclear program would continue unhindered.

YEMEN – The hands of the Houthis on gas and oil

The Houthi rebels have now surrounded the Marib governorate, rich in oil and gas. Long underestimated as a military force, the rebels appear to be conducting a multi-faced and ever-changing campaign. The capture of Marib, the last bastion of the Hadi government in the North, would mark a sea change in the war, with an economic as well as a military victory. But anyone who hopes that a Houthi victory heralds the end of the war is delusional. In southern Yemen, anti-Houthi factions outside the Hadi coalition (the UAE-backed separatists) would continue to fight.

ISRAEL AND PALESTINE – New government old conflict

Last year, the fourth and most destructive Gaza-Israel war broke out in just over a decade, proving once again that the peace process is dead and a two-state solution seems less likely than ever. The trigger for this latest conflict was the occupation of East Jerusalem. The novelty is that the Palestinians, for the first time in decades, have overcome their fragmentation by uniting voices in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and Israel itself. However, the substance does not change: the new post-Netanyahu government continues to expand the settlements.

HAITI – Squeezed between gangs and natural disasters

The Caribbean nation has long been plagued by political crises, gang wars and natural disasters. However, last year stands out for many Haitians as being particularly difficult and no one expects a better 2022. In July, assassins assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in his home, in August an earthquake destroyed much of the south of the island, while gangs hindered international relief. But although the humanitarian crisis is getting worse by the day, Haitians don’t want a new UN peacekeeping mission, let alone US military intervention.

BURMA – The human cost of political stalemate

After putting their rivals in prison – including Aung San Suu Kyi – the generals are moving to change the electoral rules in their favor and call a vote in 2023 that polls say would lead to a military-backed sham government. . The human cost of the standoff is devastating. The economy has been in free fall, the national currency has collapsed, health and education systems have collapsed, poverty rates are estimated to have doubled since 2019, and half of all households cannot afford enough food.

SAHEL – The jihadist stain bloody Africa

Since 2017, when the Islamic State lost its caliphate in the Middle East, Africa has been the scene of some of the fiercest battles between states and jihadists. The Islamist presence on the continent is nothing new, but conflicts linked to the Islamic State and Al Qaeda have increased in recent years, in a spiral of blood whose reach has extended from Northern Mali to Niger and Burkina Faso. International efforts to build indigenous armies have failed, and the military approach has mostly spawned more violence. The only way would seem to be to prepare talks with the militias.