Monstrous amounts of money move in football, a detail that is not lost on anyone. Many times it is due to the whim of a coach, determined to acquire the services of a certain player, that so much money is paid. Other times not, but in the end the coaches end up making use of those millionaire signings, who they try to squeeze to the maximum performance.
According to the analysis of the 90min team, these are The coaches who spent the most on transfers throughout the history of football
Just as he asks his footballers for intensity, they demand that male managers have the conditions to do so. That has a cost and Klopp knows it. Today he is in the top of the best coaches in the world.
Engineer Pellegrini, passing through Real Madrid and currently at Betis, has infernal wisdom as well as an important ability to convince managers to shell out large bundles of bills. Professor.
At Arsenal and now at Villarreal, where he is causing a revolution due to football results and performance, Emery has the possibility of having ample wallets. In this market, the greatest investment was in the continuity of the structure that gave it revenue. We will have to see if there is time to break the market.
Valverde, for the third time in his career, will lead Athletic Bilbao. Here he knows that he will not be able to give himself the luxuries that he once allowed himself at Barcelona. Austerity will be the order of the day.
Who was coach of the Italian National Team, Juventus -among other clubs- and today of Tottenham, always has almost mandatory requests for managers. This season was the Richarlison, runner-up in America for which they paid +50 clubs, and dreams of Lautaro Martínez. We will see if he achieves the objectives.
He is noted for wisdom and austerity. Clearly, the latter is not. Carletto wears worn +900 clubs in euros throughout his career. The titles guarantee his large investments.
Allegri had an explosive market this season, with free star reinforcements (Di Maria and Pogba) and also succulent investments. He will have to show that he can, with a renowned squad, take Juve to the top.
When everyone thinks that playing the breech is simpler and cheaper, the Argentine Diego Simeone proves the opposite. Who would have thought that he would be among the Top 3 technicians who spend the most on transfers?
Opposite pole in terms of game identity with respect to Pep Guardiola but not because of the characteristic of being a true spender of money. Mourinho loves the reinforcements and the changes in his squad that give him a jump in the hierarchy. There is no wallet that can hold.
With the additions of Haaland and Álvarez this season to Manchester City, Pep became the manager who invests the most in signings. With these economic possibilities, can anyone win and play well?
