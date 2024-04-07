Next, from 90min, we leave you with the cities that produce the most valuable players, data according to Transfermarkt. This ranking dictates the accumulated market value of footballers born in these cities and their surroundings.
We start this ranking with the city of the Netherlands, Amsterdam. Who accumulates a market value of his players of 379 million euros.
The next city we find is the English town of Birmingham, which surpasses Amsterdam by accumulating a value of its players of 384 million euros. The emblematic player of this city is Jude Bellingham
We continue with an English city, but this time it is the city of Manchester, who with players like Phil Foden has a market value of the players from this city of 436 million euros.
We move on to Portugal and we have the city of Lisbon where, with players like Bernardo Silva, all their players have a market value of 536 million euros.
Brazil, a country where football runs in the blood, since one of the largest cities in this South American country, Rio de Janeiro, is the one that has one of the highest values with 547 million euros
We continue with South American countries but this time with Uruguay and the city of Montevideo, which with players like Fede Valverde accumulates players that reach a total value of 582 million euros.
In the Spanish capital there are a large number of players. One of the best Madrid natives today is Manchester City midfielder, Rodri Hernández. Madrid accumulates players worth 599 million euros.
We return to Brazil, but this time to the city of Sao Paulo where players like Neymar were born. Here we find a total of 622 million euros.
We are approaching first place, and in second place we have the French capital, Paris. There with players like Mbappé we have a value that amounts to 688 million euros
The city that produces the most valuable players is none other than the capital of England, London. Where there are players amounting to a total value of 1.6 billion euros.
