The Hispanic workers in the United States They are a very important part of the country’s labor market due to the large number of Spanish-speaking migrants who arrive with the intention of pursuing their professional careers there. In this context, a study revealed what are the 10 best cities in California in this matter.

According to the criteria of

According to what the site analysis says Zip Recruiteras of September 20, 2024, the average annual salary for the Hispanic jobs category in California is US$66,568 per year, and within that framework they prepared a list with the 10 cities with the best salaries for Hispanics: Santa Clara occupies first place with an average annual salary of US$77,190.

In accordance with this, The average monthly payment in Santa Clara is US$6,432while the weekly payment is US$1,484 and the hourly payment is US$37.11, showing rates higher than those indicated by the general averages for the entire state.

This way, This is how the list of the 10 best is complete:

Santa Clara (US$77,190 per year) San Francisco (US$74,749 per year) Fremont ($73,043 a year) Sacramento (US$71,354 per year) Tracy ($71,203 per year) San Buenaventura (US$70,804 per year) San José (US$70,783 per year) Huntington Beach (US$70,420 per year) Oakland ($70,276 a year) Sunnyvale ($69,400 per year).

There are various strategies when applying for a job. Photo:istock Share

What are the five best Hispanic jobs in California?

Just as it determined the 10 cities with the best salaries for Hispanics in California, the Zip Recruiter study also revealed which ones are the five best paying jobs for Hispanics in the statewhich pay between US$42,887 (64.4 percent) and US$189,852 (285.2 percent) more than the average Hispanic salary of US$66,568.

The first place is occupied by the position of neonatologist internshipwho has an average annual salary of US$256,420 for Hispanics, a monthly payment of US$21,368, a weekly payment of US$4,931 and an hourly wage of US$123.28; which can increase if the employee is qualified in the contract.

The other four remaining are accounting directors with an average annual salary of US$190,534.anesthesia consultants with an annual salary of US$114,768, correctional nursing directors with US$111,761 and government affairs specialists, who earn US$109,455 every twelve months on average.