December, time for balance sheets and surveys also for the automotive sector, to understand where the market is going and what the tastes of Italian motorists are. Research Carvago.com, a European marketplace with over 700,000 used cars available, analyzed the interest of Italians in the world of four wheels. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are the most popular brands. It then continues with Volkswagen, Fiat, Ford, Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Toyota and Peugeot completing the top ten brands. A surprising fact emerged from the survey: the Italians are more inclined to look for alternative engines (hybrid or electric) than the Germans, a bit the point of reference in Europe. Almost one in five Italians has searched for this type of engine on the portal. A propensity that, it must be said, does not correspond to market data. In Italy, electric vehicle registrations from January to November have a share of 3.7% against 15.7% in Germany and 15.1% in the United Kingdom. Overall, the Bel Paese is looking for powerful and robust cars, with the “power from” filter set at 200 HP. But, ultimately, what are the 10 most desired cars? The top five positions are occupied by the Audi A3, Audi Q3, Volkswagen Golf, Audi A4 and BMW X1. Followed by the Audi A1, BMW 1 Series, Alfa Romeo Giulia, Fiat Panda and Volkswagen Tiguan.