These are the captains of the South American teams that participate in the Copa América 2021. Lionel Messi is the greatest exponent, and is one of the cast Argentinian.
The most influential player in world football in recent years. The best of Argentina with Diego Maradona, and the captain of the selected team albiceleste in the Copa América 2021. Simply put, Lionel Messi
Faced with the absence of Radamel Falcao García and James Rodríguez, the historic coffee goalkeeper is the one who wears the captain’s belt of the prestigious Colombian team.
They can be Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani and countless consecrated footballers at the Uruguayan and world level. However, Diego Godín is the team leader charrúa that will go in search of a new America’s Cup.
He is the Chilean goalkeeper par excellence. In recent times he has been alternating presentations with Gabriel Arias, Racing Club de Avellaneda goalkeeper. However, the truth is that in the great conquests of the Red In the last Copa América there was Claudio Bravo with the ribbon on his arm.
He is one of the benchmarks of Palmeiras of Brazil and an undisputed member of the Paraguayan team. Gustavo Gómez has stood out as one of the great interpreters of the Guaraní team.
He had the confidence of Ricardo Gareca in the last official commitments and he honored his appointment as captain. Edison Flores is one of the most talented players that Peru has.
Reference and historical scorer of the Ecuadorian team. Enner Valencia not only stands out in the squad for his experience and career, but also for his talent and his offensive decision to inflate nets of opposing goals.
The Bolivian idol is also the captain of his team. A scorer by nature and tireless in his career with his country’s team, Marcelo Martins is synonymous with reliability when watching his team play in the Copa América.
The Real Madrid midfielder became the key of the Brazilian team. The Scratch it’s full of figures, and Casemiro is the conductor of the baton running to win the competition.
Defensive midfielder and many times turned winger, Tomás Rincón is the maximum figure of the Venezuelan national team. At least, as far as preponderance within its establishment is concerned.
Leave a Reply