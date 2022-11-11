The 10 candidates to be the ‘9’ highest scorer in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

We are very close to the start of the 2022 World Cup and we can almost certainly know which players will go with each country. The World Cup in Qatar will have a very high level of players, so venturing to predict which team will be the champion is practically impossible, although we can speculate on the players who will play a great role.
In today’s football, goals are the fundamental tool for teams to win, which is why strikers are usually the most outstanding players. In this article we are going to talk about the strikers with the most options to be the top scorers in the tournament.
The Polish striker is fit and although Poland, his team, is one step below the favourites, his group allows Lewandowski to take advantage of his physical and technical superiority to score many goals. Also, if they go through to the round of 16, the player would have one more chance to score. We have seen in other World Cups how the top scorers scored the most goals in the group stage, so we have to include Lewandowski.
Argentina has become one of the favorite teams and therefore its center forward cannot be missing from this list. Penalties are Messi’s thing, but if Lautaro manages to make a good group stage and Argentina goes far in the World Cup, he is undoubtedly a solid candidate thanks to his great scoring ability.
The Belgian striker is not in his best form, but in these tournaments he usually grows. Belgium is the eternal candidate, and in a team with great passers the European team, Lukaku can be decisive with his goals and be the top scorer.
Perhaps Neymar is not a great goalscorer, but his ability, added to the fact that he is the great leader of Brazil and takes penalties, make him be on this list on his own merits. The canarinha is one of the great favorites and the Brazilian is at a high level, so Neymar must be taken into account. This season he already has 11 goals, so it is likely that he will continue his streak in the World Cup.
England has a great generation of footballers and one of the best strikers in the championship. Kane appears to have regained his fitness and the three lions you will benefit from it. Southgate’s men don’t have a complex group, so the Tottenham striker could take advantage of the first games to score many goals.
The Ballon d’Or is taking care of himself to get to the World Cup healthy, but that could affect the rhythm of the competition. There are several unknowns about Benzema, but what is undeniable is that he is one of the best strikers in the world and with how well surrounded he will be in France, he is a clear favorite to be the top scorer in the World Cup.
The Portuguese star is having a difficult season, but in Portugal he is the leader and this type of short tournaments can favor his great goalscoring instinct. The Portuguese team also has a great generation of talent, so Cristiano Ronaldo should never be ruled out.
He is the active player with the most goals in the World Cups, so the German must be on the list yes or yes. Müller has reinvented himself and now plays a little further from the box, but if Germany has a great tournament he is another favorite to be the top scorer, since he has a gift for goals.
The Argentine seems to have regained his form, and although at PSG he is far from his best goalscoring record, his role in the albiceleste is totally different, since they play for him. If Scaloni’s men have a good World Cup, Messi will undoubtedly be one of the tournament’s great scorers.
Mbappé has fully exploited and in every game he produces goals and assists. His physical condition is practically unmatched by any other player, which added to his talent makes him infallible in the area. He is the clear favorite to be the top scorer also because his team, France, is a candidate for the title.