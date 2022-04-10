In recent times, the River Plate academy was active and brought out interesting soccer players such as Exequiel Palacios, Matías Kranevitter, Gonzalo Montiel, Sebastián Driussi, among others. That is why we consider it necessary to review -and choose- top 10 talents to emerge from Millionaire. Do not get angry!
After passing through Club Calchín and Real Madrid, at the age of 15, Julián Álvarez arrived at the River Plate academy. He unseen it in the Seventh Division and then he had almost no stopovers until the Reserve and First Division.
Today he is the great figure of River Plate and Argentine football. Starting in June we will see him at Manchester City and – if God and Scaloni willing – in November at the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine National Team. Top.
He started in Rosario, his native province, until River Plate incorporated him into the quarry thanks to a recruiter. From the seventh division he broke it, but he made his debut first in the Argentine National Team and later in the first of the Millionaire.
Mascherano, we can already confirm, was one of the most successful Argentine players outside the country: he played for Liverpool and West Ham and ended up being a hero at -no less- Barcelona. little boss no more.
Falcao arrived at the Eighth Division of River Plate in 2001 for a figure close to 500 thousand dollars. Just 5 years later, Leonardo Astrada allowed him to have his professional debut.
We already know the development: figure in Atlético Madrid, steps by Monaco, Manchester United and other clubs. Selection Man. A Colombian emerged from the quarry millionaire.
Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Milan and Napoli. In addition to being one of the top scorers in the history of the Argentine National Team, Gonzalo Higuaín went through all those monsters in Europe and left a mark on all of them.
River has the joy of being able to inflate his chest and say that they formed him and made him debut. The Pipe.
He was the starting defender of the Argentine National Team in 2010, he went through Bayern Munich, Manchester City, among other clubs. Demichelis, due to his career, can enter the list of Argentine defenders who left their mark on the Old continent. He formed it and debuted in River. Deluxe.
He started at the Rivadavia club until he was recruited by River Plate and with just 16 years had the fortune to train with the First. He is one of the great idols of the Millionaire: he returned when nobody wanted, to return the team that formed him to the first category. Of codes.
The pigheadedidol of Internacional de Porto Alegre and remembered by La Boba, arrived at the River quarry at 12 years after going through Argentinos Juniors. From the school of Aimar, Ortega and any classic No. 10 of the time. A pleasure.
Who for many was one of the great talents born on Argentine soil, arrived at River with just 9 years and today he is the greatest idol in the history of the institution.
Beto scored 160 goals and won 9 titles with the Millionaire, including the Copa Libertadores. Procer.
The little clown began in the quarry of Estudiantes de Río Cuarto and took until reaching the Millionaire since his father considered that the level was too professional when his son was in the players test.
Thanks to the call of Daniel Pasarella in the middle of nineteen ninety six He arrived at the youth divisions of River and soon rose to fame. Creative like few. Of those hitches that do not exist today. We enjoyed it in the Argentine National Team.
The Burrito he began to kick the ball in an amateur way at Club Atlético Ledesma that competed in the former Interior Tournament. Until a recruiter took him to Buenos Aires with the permission of Ortega and the condition of being River Plate – his love club – his destiny.
He arrived and took just ten months to debut in the First Division. Do we count him as a youth squad Millionaire? Of course. Thanks for that hip, Ariel Arnaldo. Of selection.
#talents #emerged #River #Plate #academy
Leave a Reply