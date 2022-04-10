Today he is the great figure of River Plate and Argentine football. Starting in June we will see him at Manchester City and – if God and Scaloni willing – in November at the World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine National Team. Top.

Mascherano, we can already confirm, was one of the most successful Argentine players outside the country: he played for Liverpool and West Ham and ended up being a hero at -no less- Barcelona. little boss no more.

We already know the development: figure in Atlético Madrid, steps by Monaco, Manchester United and other clubs. Selection Man. A Colombian emerged from the quarry millionaire.

River has the joy of being able to inflate his chest and say that they formed him and made him debut. The Pipe.

Beto scored 160 goals and won 9 titles with the Millionaire, including the Copa Libertadores. Procer.

Thanks to the call of Daniel Pasarella in the middle of nineteen ninety six He arrived at the youth divisions of River and soon rose to fame. Creative like few. Of those hitches that do not exist today. We enjoyed it in the Argentine National Team.

He arrived and took just ten months to debut in the First Division. Do we count him as a youth squad Millionaire? Of course. Thanks for that hip, Ariel Arnaldo. Of selection.