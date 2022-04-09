Club América is one of the most successful and historic teams in Liga MX. Throughout their 105 years of existence, the Eagles have developed a myriad of players in their core forces. These are the 10 most relevant homegrown players in the history of the Coapa team.
The forward and containment player was known as ‘Seven lungs’ due to his great capacity for sacrifice and wear. He got four titles with America, a league title and a Champion of Champions. He was twice a World Cup.
The holding midfielder won two Liga MX titles with América (Torneo Verano 2002 and Clausura 2005). He also won two Concacaf Champions Leagues with this jersey.
‘El Machín’ is another of the great players who have come out of America recently. The footballer, despite his youth, already occupies an important place in azulcrema history. He won the 2018 Apertura title with the Eagles. He is currently immovable at Ajax.
‘El Lobo de Tepeji’ is one of the best soccer players to come out of the America youth academy in recent years. Jiménez won two Liga MX titles before signing with Atlético de Madrid. The current Wolverhampton Wanderers player has indicated that he would like to return to the Nest at some point in his career.
The ‘Vasco’ had a great career as a footballer and is especially remembered for his role in the Mexican National Team. He won a Liga MX title (1983-84) with the azulcrema squad.
Carlos Hermosillo is identified as a figure of Cruz Azul and Chivas, however, ‘El Grande de Cerro Azul’ emerged from the basic forces of America. With the Eagles he won a three-time Liga MX championship (83-84, 84-85, PRODE 85) and a double (87-88 and 88-89).
The midfielder is remembered as one of the best elements in the history of Club América. Cristóbal Ortega won 14 titles with the team he loves. The footballer only wore this shirt during his entire career.
Known as ‘El Capitan Furia’, Alfredo Tena is one of the soccer players most identified with Americanism. The strong defender became a symbol of the Eagles in the eighties and won six league titles (1975-76, 1983-84, 1984-85, Prode 1985, 1987-88, 1988-89) and two Cups Inter-American (1978 and 1991).
Guillermo Ochoa is one of the most important footballers that have emerged in the basic forces of the Nido azulcrema. Memo is currently living his second stage with the capital team after his phase in European football. The goalkeeper has more than 380 duels with the America shirt.
Cuauhtémoc Blanco, without a doubt, is the last great idol of Club América. The talented striker only won one Liga MX title and two Concachampions with the Eagles, but his influence and mark on the club is indelible. For many he is the most important player that has emerged from the Coapa quarry.
