Rayados is currently one of the most powerful squads in Liga MX. The Monterrey team has five titles in the Mexican first division and five titles in the Concacaf Champions League. In its history, the albiazul team has developed great talents in its basic forces. In this count we tell you which are the best youth squads in the history of Monterrey.
The right-back played for 10 years at the Rayado club. Severo Meza played more than 330 games for Monterrey, winning two Liga MX titles and three Concacaf Champions Leagues.
‘Tito’ Becerra played with Monterrey for eight years and was part of the squad that won the 1986 title. The soccer player has never left the institution and has been technical director of the women’s team, with which he reaped great glories, and currently manages Raya2 in the Expansion League.
The current Cruz Azul midfielder is one of the most important elements to come out of Rayados’ basic forces in recent years. ‘Charly’, only 25 years old, played 140 games with the Monterrey team and won a Liga MX title and two Concachampions.
Missael Espinoza had great moments in Mexican soccer. He had a great performance in Chivas, but the team of his heart was always Monterrey, a team in which he debuted in 1984. ‘Misa’ was part of the team that won the title in 1986. He retired from professional soccer with Rayados in 2005.
Known as the ‘iron right back’, Magdaleno Cano played 424 official games with Monterrey. He debuted with the albiazul team in the 1967/1968 season and played his last duel with this jersey in 1982.
‘Grandfather’ Cruz is one of the favorites of the Rayados fans. He played as a striker for Monterrey between 1984 and 1988, then lived a second stage with the club between 1989 and 1992. Finally, the attacker lived a last cycle with the team he loved between 1999 and 2000.
The ‘Tano’ left his mark in Monterrey. The powerful Aztec forward had a brief stage with the albiazules, only two years, but he left the best feelings within Rayados. Later he went around the world and played for Once Caldas, Villarreal, Polideportivo Ejido, Santos FC, AE Larisa, Ankaraspor and Gaziantespor.
The Mexican goalkeeper is fondly remembered by Monterrey fans. Orozco won two Liga MX titles with the Rayados and three Concachampions with this team.
The ‘Kid’ is one of the most remembered soccer players in Monterrey. The talented winger is the player with the most appearances in this shirt in history. He left very good feelings when he was considered by the Mexican National Team.
There is no doubt that ‘Tecatito’ is the most talented footballer to come out of Rayados’ basic forces. Corona had a hectic start in Monterrey and has had a great career in the Old Continent, where he has played with Twente FC, Porto and currently wears the Sevilla shirt.
#talents #emerged #Monterrey #academy
Leave a Reply