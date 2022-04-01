One of the best and biggest producers of talent throughout the history of soccer is the Chivas del Guadalajara.
The Sacred Flock has been a developer of talent and its youth squads have marked an entire era.
Today in 90min we review who are the 10 best soccer players who have come out of the cradle of chiverío. Real gamers!
The ‘Sheriff’ Fernando Quirarte he debuted with the Sacred Flock in the 73/74 season. Within the field he served as a central defender and is considered one of the idols for his dedication on the field, which earned him the title of champion in the 86/87 season.
The “Maza” Rodriguez He has been one of the most complete youth squads to come out of the rojiblanco team.
The Mazatlan made his debut in 2002 and thanks to his good performance on the field, in 2008 he left for Europe to defend the colors of PSV.
In 2006 he was a key piece for Chivas to win the championship against Toluca.
One of the most recent homegrown players to come out of Chivas is Gillerto Sepulveda.
The ‘Tiger’ was formed as a central defender and was a real wall on the pitch. He earned his nickname due to his claw shown when fighting a ball.
He won 6 titles with the ‘champion’.
One of the legendary players that the chiverío team has is Ignacio Calderon. The ‘Cuate’ won the affection of all the Guadalajara fans for his saves under the three posts.
He won 3 championships with the club, 2 Cups, 3 Champion of Champions and one Concachampions. Without a doubt, one of the historical ones of the Mexican team.
A couple of years ago Javier Hernández’s grandfather lost his life, Thomas Balcazarwho became one of the historical elements for Chivas del Guadalajara.
The player debuted in the 48/49 season and won a league title and a Champion of Champions. He was part of the ‘campeonísimo’.
The ‘Pineapple’ Arellano He is another of those who were part of the ‘champion’. He came out of the Chivas ranks and his commitment and dedication in each match were enough for him to become part of the legends.
It should be noted that, later, both his son and grandson defended the red and white colors.
The defender Carlos Salcido He became an all-rounder in soccer. In each of the teams where he played, he surrendered and left everything on the field.
The Mexican winger debuted in the winter of 2001, after just over 5 years, he went out to make his dream come true with PSV.
In 2014 he returned to Chivas already consolidated after a brief stint with the Tigres. In 2017 he won the title with the rojiblancos, in addition to winning a Cup and a Super Cup in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
‘Chava’ Reyes He is the second best scorer in the entire history of Chivas del Guadalajara with 122 goals.
When he was only 16 years old, in 1953 he made his debut with the Sacred Flock and was part of the so-called ‘champion’, winning 7 leagues, 6 Champion of Champions and a Copa MX.
The maximum network breaker that Chivas have is the striker Omar Bravo. The Mochiteco managed to shout a goal 132 times defending the cause of Guadalajara.
Bravo debuted in the 2001 Winter Tournament. He immediately showed his talent with the ball and was scoring champion in 2011 with 11 goals.
In 2006 he won the title with Chivas, in addition to that in 2015 he reached the MX Cup and a year later the MX Super Cup.
Without a doubt, one of the best youth squads that Chivas have had in recent years is Javier Hernández.
The ‘Chicharito’ debuted in the 2006 Opening Tournament and in his first match against Necaxa he managed to score. In the Clausura 2009 he was scoring champion with 10 goals and immediately left to try his luck on the Old Continent with Manchester United.
