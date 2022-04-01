Fernando Quirarte As a player:

? Champion with Chivas 86-87

⚽️⚽️ 2 goals in a World Cup As a coach:

? Champion with Santos 2001 The Sheriff has all the authority to speak his mind pic.twitter.com/rwBwuc87yf – San Cadilla (@SanCadilla) October 9, 2018

The Mazatlan made his debut in 2002 and thanks to his good performance on the field, in 2008 he left for Europe to defend the colors of PSV.

In 2006 he was a key piece for Chivas to win the championship against Toluca.

RIP the eternal legend of Don Guillermo “Tigre” Sepúlveda. pic.twitter.com/colBzKPkCp – VILLA VILLA (@OmarVV9) May 20, 2021

The ‘Tiger’ was formed as a central defender and was a real wall on the pitch. He earned his nickname due to his claw shown when fighting a ball.

He won 6 titles with the ‘champion’.

@DATOS_CHIVAS I share the emotional tribute they paid to Carlos “cuate” Calderon on Sunday during the Chivas va Toluca game #NoEsAmorEsChivas #championissimo pic.twitter.com/1m70Mb242l — Alexandro Calderon (@christeinickeal) January 22, 2019

He won 3 championships with the club, 2 Cups, 3 Champion of Champions and one Concachampions. Without a doubt, one of the historical ones of the Mexican team.

➕ Tomás Balcázar, formerly of Chivas, died at 89 years of age; he was part of the first crowns of the ‘Champion’, with the participation in the World Cup in Switzerland 1954#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/L2YAwO2Fcm – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 26, 2020

The player debuted in the 48/49 season and won a league title and a Champion of Champions. He was part of the ‘campeonísimo’.

It should be noted that, later, both his son and grandson defended the red and white colors.

The Mexican winger debuted in the winter of 2001, after just over 5 years, he went out to make his dream come true with PSV.

In 2014 he returned to Chivas already consolidated after a brief stint with the Tigres. In 2017 he won the title with the rojiblancos, in addition to winning a Cup and a Super Cup in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

LEGEND! ??

A day like today but 5 years ago Don ‘Chava’ Reyes passed away, one of the greatest footballers in Chivas history! He will always be remembered! pic.twitter.com/ng0ZWKhmbh – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) December 29, 2017

When he was only 16 years old, in 1953 he made his debut with the Sacred Flock and was part of the so-called ‘champion’, winning 7 leagues, 6 Champion of Champions and a Copa MX.

Bravo debuted in the 2001 Winter Tournament. He immediately showed his talent with the ball and was scoring champion in 2011 with 11 goals.

In 2006 he won the title with Chivas, in addition to that in 2015 he reached the MX Cup and a year later the MX Super Cup.

The ‘Chicharito’ debuted in the 2006 Opening Tournament and in his first match against Necaxa he managed to score. In the Clausura 2009 he was scoring champion with 10 goals and immediately left to try his luck on the Old Continent with Manchester United.