Boca Juniors is considered one of the most prestigious clubs on the planet and for that reason it is a great hotbed of soccer players. Next, we review the Top 10 talents that emerged from the Azul y Oro quarry:
Gambetita Latorre was discovered in 1987 by a recruiter and thanks to his talent he did not have to go through training divisions. It was a great No. 10 of the ’90s.
Gaitán made all the formative divisions in Boca Juniors, debuted in 2008 and quickly jumped to the Old continent to become a Benfica figure. He knew how to be a player for the Argentine National Team.
Although part of the youth made them in Argentinos Juniors, Coloccini finished his training process in Boca Juniors and jumped to the First Division in 1999 against Unión de Santa Fe.
He is a hero in Newcastle and was a starting defender in Néstor Pekerman’s Argentine National Team.
He started at Newell’s until Jorge Griffa became the Boca Juniors youth coordinator and took him with him. We already know how his career developed: he won titles with the Xeneize and It was a fundamental piece in both Inter as in Rome.
The pigheaded, despite not having left Boca Juniors well, he never forgets La Candela in his oratory. It is an honor for him Xeneize to be able to affirm that they formed a World Champion and captain of the Argentine National Team. Top.
Although few remember him, Wilfredo Caballero started at Boca Juniors before becoming a goalkeeper for Manchester City, Malaga, Chelsea, among other clubs.
Jorge Sampaoli transformed him into the starting goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry, Fernando Gago since he appeared in the First Division relegating -no less- Raúl Cascini proved to be a footballer of a different caliber.
He established himself at Real Madrid, he also broke it at Roma and Valencia and was essential in the structure of the Argentina National Team, runner-up in Brazil 2014.
The modern Fernando Redondo.
Thanks to Ramón Maddoni, who convinced the Tévez family to take him to Boca, today the fan was saying that the Apache came from his quarry. He appears in Manchester United, City, Juventus and Argentina National Team. Among the best, without a doubt.
Just like Nicolás Burdisso, Jorge Griffa took him from Newell’s to Casa Amarilla to finish his training process there and together with Fernando Gago he appeared in the first Boca Juniors. They love him at Sevilla.
In the Boca Juniors quarry, he was considered the successor of Juan Román Riquelme. Today, after a positional transformation, he is the starting midfielder for the Argentine National Team and Paris Saint-Germain. In the top of N°5 of the Planet.
