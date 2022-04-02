Cruz Azul is one of the greats of Mexican soccer and therefore has forged great talents in its ranks who were historic with the club, some even gained international recognition by being selected or going to Europe.
Here are the top ten talents to emerge from the La Noria ensemble:
A midfielder who was with the team since they achieved promotion to the First Division, being part of the great story that he would make Blue Cross in the maximum circuit.
Therefore, he was key to winning five Liga MX titles, one Cup, two Super Cups and three CONCACAF Cups and even, as a coach, he was close to lifting a league in the 86-87 season, but fell to Chivas.
In the same way, he wore the colors of the national team in the 70 World Cup in Mexico and participated in the 1968 Olympic Games.
Just in February of this year, Polished He died at the age of 79 after being hospitalized for several days due to health problems.
A history of the institution, known as a crack, because in his walk he won 13 championships, he even retired as the element with the most titles won in the club, a record he still holds.
He played 13 years in the team and won six Leagues, a Second Division title, two Champion of Champions and 3 CONCACAF Champions Cups.
An absolute legend who was just included in the Hall of Fame.
He died in a road accident at the age of 35.
The right back is one of the historical figures of Blue Crossbeing an immovable element, very technical, with great travel, overflow and depth on the band, in addition he only wore the colors of the club that saw him born, being cataloged as one of the Iron Men of the institution.
It debuted in 1982 with the help of Raul Cardenas and quickly took over the position for almost 16 years, apart from the national team he played the 78 World Cup. In his record, Nacho he won five Leagues, three times from 1971 to 1974 and two times from 1978 to 1980.
Although he is not among the favorites of the fans, the central defender is a legend of the institution as he is the player who has defended the shirt the most times, since he has played more than 600 games.
The Tasting He debuted in 2006 and since then he has only defended the celestial cause, experiencing the darkest times by losing a large number of finals and has even worn the colors of the national team.
With the team from La Noria, he has won two Cups, the Super Cup, the League, a Champion of Champions, the Concachampions and the Leagues Cup.
At 34 years old, the man from Chiapas could write even more things with the club.
The defender started his walk with Machine in the Summer of 2002, however, it was in the Apertura 2002 when he established himself as a starter.
Relentless in hand to hand, fine with the ball and with the ability to join the attack as a winger, reaching the Mexican team and attending the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
After his good performance in the 2006 World Cup, the Oaxacan made the leap to VfB Stuttgart from Germany, where he lived for four seasons, raising a Bundesliga and an Intertoto Cup.
With the tricolor He also participated in the 2004 Copa América, 2005 Confederations Cup, the 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2011 Gold Cup, becoming champion in 2003 and 2011.
He debuted on July 9, 1967 and was in the institution until 1974. He served as left back, central defender and midfielder.
He won five league titles in the 1968-69 season, Mexico 70, 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1973-74.
In addition to this, he raised two Cups, two Champion of Champions and three CONCACAF Champions.
His walk in the First Division began in the 1974-75 season, lifting two leagues in 1978-79 and 1979-80, as well as a CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The Wendy He played as a midfielder and after nine years wearing the light blue jersey, he went to the black lionswhile as a coach he had his opportunity at the head of Blue Cross on two occasions. He took twice Citlali for Best Defensive Midfielder of the MX League.
He was a World Cup player with El Tricolor in Argentina 78, playing the three duels of the Group Phase.
The Rabbit made his debut in 1993, defending the cause of the club for 15 seasons, until he left tigers in 2008.
In his legacy with the institution, he left a Winter League 97 and the Mexico Cup 1996-97, in addition to two Concachampions.
The current goalkeeper coach of Blue Cross He also had a successful time with the national team defending the goal in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, apart from being the champion of the 1999 Confederations Cup and the 1998, 2003 and 2009 Gold Cup.
After a 26-year career, the goalkeeper set the record for most matches in the MX League with 741 appearances.
The current element of tigers He was trained in the Cement Basic Forces, debuting in 2010, quickly gaining a position on the right wing.
Due to his talent he was called to the national team, so he made the leap to the Old Continent with the Villarreallater with the Vallecano Ray until he returned to Aztec soil.
The Oaxacan attended the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as two Confederations Cups and three America’s Cups, without forgetting that he was Olympic champion in London 2012.
Unfortunately he was unable to lift any title with the club that saw him born, something he has done in the north.
The triggerman He is one of the most remembered men in the history of Machine debuting in 1994 and playing with the team until 2003, trying a season in the Spanish from Spain.
He was part of the Winter 97 championship and the Mexico Cup, in addition to two CONCACAF Champions Cup, receiving the Citlali for Best Rookie in 1995, not forgetting that he led the team to reach the final of the Libertadores Cup 2001.
In the same way, he defended for a long time the Tricolorlifting the 98 Gold Cup and the 1999 Confederations Cup, going to the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.
The Pennyconsidered an idol of the club, was a key player in obtaining the league titles in Mexico in the 1970, 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons, as well as two CONCACAF Champions Cups, becoming the scoring champion in both editions.
He stood out for his deadly header and a genius for unchecking, remaining for four years in the institution, apart from being part of the national team.
Unfortunately, he lost his life on June 3, 1974, after spending three days in a coma, after the junior Jaime Antonio Muldoon Barretoson of an influential lawyer, will shoot him after an argument in a bar.
Honorable mention for Peter Duane, a striker who emerged in the 1980s who was a key player in the 1990s; and Adrian Camachooutstanding midfielder, champion in 70 and who retired as a historical.
