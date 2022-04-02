Here are the top ten talents to emerge from the La Noria ensemble:

Therefore, he was key to winning five Liga MX titles, one Cup, two Super Cups and three CONCACAF Cups and even, as a coach, he was close to lifting a league in the 86-87 season, but fell to Chivas.

In the same way, he wore the colors of the national team in the 70 World Cup in Mexico and participated in the 1968 Olympic Games.

Just in February of this year, Polished He died at the age of 79 after being hospitalized for several days due to health problems.

He played 13 years in the team and won six Leagues, a Second Division title, two Champion of Champions and 3 CONCACAF Champions Cups.

An absolute legend who was just included in the Hall of Fame.

He died in a road accident at the age of 35.

If you were on earth I would ask you to teach my full-backs how to cross. #Cement Legend Nachos Flores. Blue Cross. pic.twitter.com/XF0DWsFAs3 — ??????? (@alberthall78) August 13, 2017

It debuted in 1982 with the help of Raul Cardenas and quickly took over the position for almost 16 years, apart from the national team he played the 78 World Cup. In his record, Nacho he won five Leagues, three times from 1971 to 1974 and two times from 1978 to 1980.

HISTORICAL ⚽️ ‘Cata’ Domínguez turned 600 games as a professional, all of them wearing the La Maquina jacket?⚪️#TeGiveMoreEmotions pic.twitter.com/OOkuKBmmb8 – The Eighth Sports (@laoctavasports) January 9, 2022

The Tasting He debuted in 2006 and since then he has only defended the celestial cause, experiencing the darkest times by losing a large number of finals and has even worn the colors of the national team.

With the team from La Noria, he has won two Cups, the Super Cup, the League, a Champion of Champions, the Concachampions and the Leagues Cup.

At 34 years old, the man from Chiapas could write even more things with the club.

Ricardo Osorio. It seems as if it were yesterday that February 2, 2002 when he made his debut against Atlante with the team he loves, Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/YneFRvD82I — Cruzazul is my passion ?⚽️? (@icruzazul) October 7, 2018

Relentless in hand to hand, fine with the ball and with the ability to join the attack as a winger, reaching the Mexican team and attending the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

After his good performance in the 2006 World Cup, the Oaxacan made the leap to VfB Stuttgart from Germany, where he lived for four seasons, raising a Bundesliga and an Intertoto Cup.

With the tricolor He also participated in the 2004 Copa América, 2005 Confederations Cup, the 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2011 Gold Cup, becoming champion in 2003 and 2011.

⚽️ #Network #A day like today 72 years ago (1947) Javier Sánchez Galindo was born ??. He played with Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, América and Neza. Was ? League Champion 6 times, ? 3 times Champion of Champions and ? 1 Cup Title. pic.twitter.com/OrQwr9Txtx – Victor Peralta (@vpera69) November 26, 2019

He won five league titles in the 1968-69 season, Mexico 70, 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1973-74.

In addition to this, he raised two Cups, two Champion of Champions and three CONCACAF Champions.

Blue Nostalgia: Guillermo Mendizábal Sánchez “Wendy”, two-time champion with Cruz Azul in 1978-79 and 1979-80, played contention, more loaded on offense than what is now known as an 8, honor to whom honor deserves!!! Thank you Champion for everything delivered to the machine????@azul_vieja pic.twitter.com/CGKO3doaN1 — BLUE NOSTALGIA (@isaacdavisgbe) January 16, 2019

The Wendy He played as a midfielder and after nine years wearing the light blue jersey, he went to the black lionswhile as a coach he had his opportunity at the head of Blue Cross on two occasions. He took twice Citlali for Best Defensive Midfielder of the MX League.

He was a World Cup player with El Tricolor in Argentina 78, playing the three duels of the Group Phase.

And so the day came when Óscar Pérez put an end to his career? With tears on his face and wearing the colors of his beloved Cruz Azul, the Rabbit says goodbye to professional football? pic.twitter.com/ObQS7GzuSe — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) July 28, 2019

In his legacy with the institution, he left a Winter League 97 and the Mexico Cup 1996-97, in addition to two Concachampions.

The current goalkeeper coach of Blue Cross He also had a successful time with the national team defending the goal in the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, apart from being the champion of the 1999 Confederations Cup and the 1998, 2003 and 2009 Gold Cup.

After a 26-year career, the goalkeeper set the record for most matches in the MX League with 741 appearances.

WHAT HAPPENED THERE? ? “They haven’t won anything for 30 years and they keep complaining. They win a game and they believe.” Javier Aquino, Tigres player, after losing to Cruz Azul in the Copa Por México semifinal.https://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/9emh7fgIyc – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) July 16, 2020

Due to his talent he was called to the national team, so he made the leap to the Old Continent with the Villarreallater with the Vallecano Ray until he returned to Aztec soil.

The Oaxacan attended the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as two Confederations Cups and three America’s Cups, without forgetting that he was Olympic champion in London 2012.

Unfortunately he was unable to lift any title with the club that saw him born, something he has done in the north.

How to forget Francisco Palencia in Cruz Azul? Yes, in that Libertadores of 2001, together with a whole great team full of quality, he took us to his grand finale, if he always VACCINATED America and wore the colors with great dedication and passion. For me, an idol, a reference. pic.twitter.com/BhsNUvoOo9 – Comrade Memo ☭ (@gap_mar) May 31, 2019

He was part of the Winter 97 championship and the Mexico Cup, in addition to two CONCACAF Champions Cup, receiving the Citlali for Best Rookie in 1995, not forgetting that he led the team to reach the final of the Libertadores Cup 2001.

In the same way, he defended for a long time the Tricolorlifting the 98 Gold Cup and the 1999 Confederations Cup, going to the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

#DayoftheDeadMexico Octavio Muciño “El Centavo” (1950-1974) Mexican striker who played for Cruz Azul and Chivas.#FootballMemory pic.twitter.com/Y9vGPjVcwS – Soccer Archive (@ArchivoFutboler) November 3, 2017

He stood out for his deadly header and a genius for unchecking, remaining for four years in the institution, apart from being part of the national team.

Unfortunately, he lost his life on June 3, 1974, after spending three days in a coma, after the junior Jaime Antonio Muldoon Barretoson of an influential lawyer, will shoot him after an argument in a bar.